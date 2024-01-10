Housing Bank recently launched an instant cash prize campaign for its clients. The campaign offers daily, weekly, and monthly prizes to clients who make local or international purchase transactions using Housing Bank's widely distributed points of sale or online shopping platforms with any of their Visa debit cards. Clients have the chance to win one of these prizes immediately after making a purchase. The bank will send a text message to the customer, stating the value of the prize they have won, right after the transaction is executed.

The campaign will offer a thousand cash prizes to the bank's clients who use Visa debit cards during purchases. This includes 10 daily prizes worth JOD25 for each winner, 4 weekly prizes worth JOD250 for each winner, and two monthly prizes worth JOD2500 for each winner.

Clients have the opportunity to win one of several prizes until the end of March 2024 when they make any purchase transaction using any of the Visa debit cards, distinguished by their wide global acceptance. In addition, there's a chance to win daily, weekly, and monthly prizes whenever the cards are used for purchases. The campaign is a recognition by the bank of its clients' trust in Housing Bank’s Visa debit cards. The cards are known for their speed, ease of use, and high level of security. Additionally, they offer excellent protection when shopping online.