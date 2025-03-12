Dubai: Housez.ae, the UAE’s innovative real estate platform, has signed a strategic agreement with PropertySnagging.ae, a leading provider of professional snagging and inspection services. This partnership aims to ensure that homebuyers and investors can secure their properties with confidence, benefiting from expert inspections at a special rate.

Through this collaboration, Housez.ae users will have direct access to comprehensive snagging services, allowing them to detect hidden defects, ensure top-quality finishes, and protect their real estate investments. PropertySnagging.ae brings years of expertise in identifying construction issues, helping homeowners address potential concerns before handover.

Wassem Hassan, CEO of Housez, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating

"At Housez, our mission is to simplify and enhance the property journey for buyers and investors across the UAE. This partnership with PropertySnagging.ae allows us to offer an essential service that ensures properties meet the highest quality standards before handover. By integrating professional snagging services at a special rate for our users, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency, trust, and customer satisfaction in the real estate market."

This partnership reinforces Housez’s vision of creating a seamless real estate experience by integrating essential services that add value and reliability to the market. Users can now book professional snagging services through the platform, ensuring peace of mind before finalizing their property purchase.

About Housez.ae:

Housez.ae is a cutting-edge real estate platform in the UAE, offering advanced property search tools and seamless solutions for buyers, sellers, and investors.

About PropertySnagging.ae:

PropertySnagging.ae specializes in professional property inspections, ensuring that newly delivered homes meet the highest quality standards before handover.

For more information, visit www.housez.ae