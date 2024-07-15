Dubai, UAE - House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services in the maritime, shipping and logistics industries, today announced it has signed an agreement with Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, to deliver comprehensive marketing and communications services. This collaboration is set to support Gulftainer in achieving its ambitious growth targets while enhancing its brand presence on a global scale.

House of Shipping, known for its strategic approach and innovative marketing solutions, will leverage its expertise in providing marketing and communications services to local and international companies in the shipping and logistics fields, to support Gulftainer in delivering on its growth ambitions. The partnership aims to elevate Gulftainer’s brand, integrating best practices from the marketing discipline into a brand that boasts strong UAE roots and heritage, and substantial scale and reach.

Simon Aynsley, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer at Gulftainer, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, "House of Shipping's track record in maritime marketing is impressive, and we are confident that their expertise will help us amplify our message and connect with our stakeholders more effectively. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in Gulftainer's journey."

"Our appointment to support Gulftainer is a testament to our commitment to delivering value through innovative marketing strategies," said Elie Daoud, Global Chief Marketing Officer, House of Shipping. "We are set on a mission to elevate Gulftainer's brand, ensuring it resonates with its audience and meets its ambitions."

Commenting on the appointment, Toby Edwards, Global Chief Commercial Officer at House of Shipping stated: “Our team's deep understanding of the maritime industry, combined with our innovative approach to marketing, positions us uniquely to elevate Gulftainer's brand presence and engage with their stakeholders effectively helping drive commercial returns."

Gulftainer, a brand with a rich history and a substantial market presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and USA, will benefit from House of Shipping’s tailored marketing and communication strategies. By focusing on industry best practices, House of Shipping will help Gulftainer navigate the competitive landscape and achieve sustained competitive growth.

The partnership is set to commence immediately, with House of Shipping working closely with Gulftainer's internal teams to ensure a seamless integration of efforts.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer, a subsidiary of Crescent Enterprises, was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and has since become a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port and the Jubail Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

About House of Shipping

Established in 2020, House of Shipping provides a broad spectrum of consultancy and advisory services, encompassing Legal Services, Human Resources, Finance and Tax, Information Technology, Commercial, Process and Transformation, and Marketing.

House of Shipping also owns and operates companies providing ship chandling services through Shipstar and container conversion services with Green Box Containers.

Headquartered in Dubai with a significant back-office operation in Chennai, India, House of Shipping stands as a trusted partner for clients from various sectors.

For more information, visit houseofshipping.com

Contact

Elie Daoud

Global Chief Marketing Officer

elie.daoud@houseofshipping.com