Dubai: Hotpack, the UAE based global leader in disposable food packaging products, has inaugurated a new showroom in Salalah. The new showroom is Hotpack’s second in Oman and with this expansion, the company expects to increase its foothold in Oman and the GCC region.

The inauguration was attended by Shura Council member Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed bin Hassan Sabanot. Hotpack Group General Manager and Executive Director, PB Zainuddin, Deputy General Manager Mujeeb, Country Manager Ratheesh V. Pillai, as well as Sahad and Bismil Rahman of Salalah Branch were also present.

Commenting on the launch of the new showroom, Group Executive Director of Hotpack Global, Mr. Zainudeen Beeravunni said, “This showroom marks a significant expansion of our operations in the Oman market. We expect that with this showroom, we will increase our market share in Oman and the greater GCC region. Not only will the showroom establish a stranger foothold in the country, but it will also help meet the ever-increasing demand for our range of products, contributing to a higher turnover for us in the coming years.”

“So far, the majority of our manufacturing was based in the UAE. With the new showrooms, as well as a factory located in Sohar, we want to expand our operations in the Middle East. This will enable us to reduce shipment costs, achieve faster fulfilment times for local distributors and increase our volume capability,” he added.

The showroom has begun operations near Al Mashoor on Al Salam Street and boasts and extensive collection of Hotpack’s most innovative packaging products. This is the second showroom to open in Oman and overall, the 44th Hotpack showroom in the Middle East. According to Ratheesh V. Pillai, Country Manager, Hotpack Oman, the company’s aggressive expansion plan for Oman includes the launch of other branches in the country in the future.

He elaborated, “Following the launch of the new Salalah showroom, we will soon be launching two new showrooms in Ruwi and Barka in Muscat. We are aiming to use this opportunity to strengthen our position in the Oman market and establish Hotpack as the premier food packaging brand in Oman and the Middle East. The factory in Sohar is also a work in progress and will be completed soon.”

Hotpack has also announced plans to expand their manufacturing and retail operations to other markets in the Middle East as a part of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) expansion focus.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 30 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

For media queries, please contact:

Pradyuth Ramkishore

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: pradyuth@watermelonme.com