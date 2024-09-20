DUBAI: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in packaging products, has announced its support for the UAE’s nationwide visa amnesty initiative aimed at assisting job seekers. In alignment with this initiative, Hotpack Global is offering 200 job placements to amnesty seekers, with over 100 candidates already shortlisted.

The UAE's visa amnesty initiative provides an invaluable opportunity for individuals to regularize their visa status and find suitable employment. As a part of its commitment to this cause, Hotpack Global has taken proactive steps by conducting on-ground interviews and offering opportunities to those seeking amnesty.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are proud to be a part of the UAE's visa amnesty initiative, which aligns perfectly with our values of community support and social responsibility. By offering 100 placements to amnesty seekers, we aim to positively impact individuals' lives and contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE. As a company that was founded and has flourished in this country, we are committed to giving back to the community that has played such a vital role in our growth.”

“The 200 total job openings include positions for both skilled and unskilled workers, demonstrating our inclusive approach to recruitment. We are pleased to report that over 10 candidates have already been successfully placed in roles within our warehouse and logistics facilities, marking a significant step in our ongoing efforts to support this initiative. Our goal is to provide meaningful employment to amnesty seekers, helping them build stable and prosperous futures while supporting the UAE's economic growth,” he added.

This programme is in the same spirit as Hotpack Happiness Initiative, through which has undertaken various efforts to improve the well-being of its workforce while achieving broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals. Hotpack has implemented several programs aimed at enhancing employee welfare, including the establishment of an AED five million welfare fund. This fund provides significant benefits such as child education scholarships, healthcare support for families, and a 'Make a Wish' programme. These efforts demonstrate Hotpack's commitment to ensuring that its employees and their families have the resources they need to thrive.

Ms. Nageeba Suleman, Manager of HR Development and Talents at Hotpack Global, said, “In addition to focusing on employee welfare, Hotpack Global actively engages in CSR initiatives that benefit the wider community. We extend our efforts beyond the workplace by promoting environmental consciousness and community engagement among its employees. Through collaborations and campaigns, we encourage our workforce to participate in activities like recycling workshops and desert cleaning drives. By fostering a culture that values both employee well-being and social responsibility, we seek to play a vital role in building a more compassionate and sustainable society.”

Hotpack Global places a strong emphasis on community support and employee welfare and through job opportunities, Hotpack aims to support the amnesty seekers in their pursuit of a new beginning and contribute to the UAE's vision of a cohesive and thriving society.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 16 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

