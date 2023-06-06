DUBAI: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging products, has announced the launch of post-consumer recycled (PCR) shopping bags for Spinneys, marking a significant milestone in the retail industry's sustainable initiatives. Hotpack's latest offering is a part of the company’s Environment Day initiative and exemplifies its commitment to producing environmentally friendly packaging solutions without compromising on quality.

Spinneys, a leading supermarket chain in the UAE known for its high-quality produce, has become the first to embrace the initiative to provide PCR shopping bags to its customers as part of its sustainability efforts. By partnering with Hotpack, Spinneys demonstrates its dedication to reducing plastic waste and promoting the circularity of plastics in the retail consumer sector.

Hotpack's collaboration with Spinneys has resulted in the creation of shopping bags manufactured entirely from 100 per cent PCR resins. These bags not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also boast outstanding functionality, with the capacity to carry weights of up to 10 kilograms.

Commenting on the collaboration with Spinney’s, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, the Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, "We are proud to partner with Spinneys, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future. Together, we are taking a leap forward in the retail industry by introducing PCR shopping bags that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer superior functionality. Hotpack remains committed to driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the global packaging landscape."

Mr. Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said, "We are excited to partner with Hotpack Global and be the first retailer to introduce PCR shopping bags as part of our sustainable initiative. We are actively contributing to the reduction of plastic waste and promoting a circular economy. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility and offers our customers a convenient and eco-friendly shopping experience. We applaud Hotpack's dedication to producing sustainable packaging solutions and look forward to continuing our partnership in driving positive change within the retail industry."

To ensure the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility, the PCR resins used in the production of these shopping bags are certified by Global Recycling Standards. This certification guarantees that the materials utilized in the manufacturing process meet rigorous criteria for sustainability and contribute to the reduction of plastic waste.

Hotpack's PCR shopping bags for Spinneys serve as a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to revolutionize the packaging industry. By prioritizing sustainability, Hotpack aims to inspire other retailers and consumers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and join the movement towards a greener and more sustainable future.

In line with the company’s commitment to ensuring circularity in its supply chains, Hotpack recently unveiled its most technologically advanced facility at National Industries Park in Dubai. The plant is equipped to consume 100 per cent PCR PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) material, generating zero waste. The company is also planning to invest one billion Saudi Riyals to build the world’s biggest sustainable packaging plant in the Kingdom.

Hotpack Global is the largest producer of food packaging goods in the Middle East with a portfolio of over 4,000 products. The company has a workforce of 3,500 employees and markets its goods to over 106 countries around the world. Hotpack operates in 16 countries, including the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, and Africa.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 15 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

About Spinneys

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most favourited premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 61 stores across the UAE. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys Dubai, owned by UAE national Mr Ali Albwardy, has built a strong name for supplying top quality produce and offering a high level of customer service. Yet food standards, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos – just one reason why the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

