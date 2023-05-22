DUBAI – Hotpack, the UAE-based global leader in disposable packaging products, has signed an agreement with Emtech, a Dubai-based leading IT solutions provider, to adopt flexible and scalable IT infrastructure for its global expansion. Emtech will implement HPE GreenLake, a central management platform from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, to deliver cloud services and infrastructure-as-a-service.

The new solution will help Hotpack Global address several IT infrastructure challenges, including high costs, unpredictable performance, and the need to manage multiple vendors and contracts. As a result, it will function as a major steppingstone in the company’s global expansion strategy in its journey to emerge as the world’s premier food packaging manufacturer by 2030.

The HPE GreenLake solution will be implemented across multiple areas of Hotpack’s IT infrastructure including mission-critical computer systems, enabling the company to gain flexibility, scalability, high performance, and reliability to enhance productivity and meet more market demands.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director at Hotpack Global, said, “We are excited to implement HPE GreenLake in our IT infrastructure and are thankful to the teams at Emtech and Hewlett Packard Enterprises for their invaluable contribution in ensuring the success of this project. By using HPE GreenLake we can now bring the company’s data on-premises and maintain full control over it, drastically reducing latency and response times. Earlier, this was one of the IT biggest challenges we faced.”

Mr. Anvar PB, Group Technical Director at Hotpack Global, said, “HPE GreenLake has enabled us to bring flexibility, control, and cost savings to Hotpack. We can quickly scale our infrastructure up or down, improve our security and comply with regulations, and optimise our IT spending by only paying for what we use. This has helped us to respond quickly to changing business requirements and has provided us with greater financial flexibility to invest in other areas of our business, giving us the ability to continue our explosive growth towards Vision 2030.”

Speaking about why HPE GreenLake is the perfect fit for Hotpack’s needs, Sunaij Pallimalil, Director of Business and Strategy at Emtech, said, “Hotpack Global is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing manufacturing companies. However, with that success came a new problem. They needed a solution that would allow them to scale their IT resources as per their business needs without large upfront capital investments. This is why HPE GreenLake was the perfect solution as its unique attributes such as its automated resource management and optimised infrastructure allowed Hotpack to focus on their core business objectives while the IT infrastructure is taken care of. In addition, HPE GreenLake’s energy efficient infrastructure allows Hotpack to reduce its carbon footprint.”

He further said, “The adoption of HPE GreenLake in the UAE will be driven by three key trends: the need for rapid scalability, a focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, and the increasing complexity of IT environments due to the adoption of new technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things). HPE GreenLake offers a pay-per-use model that adapts to changing business needs, a highly efficient solution that reduces energy consumption, and a simplified approach to managing complex IT environments.”

In line with its Vision 2030, Hotpack Global has pursued an aggressive expansion strategy in the Middle East and beyond. The company has launched numerous state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and sales centres in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and so on in recent years to augment Hotpack’s manufacturing and logistics operations.

With the implementation of HPE GreenLake, Hotpack has stated that it will continue the expansion of its operations across the Middle East with a focus on sustainability and supply chain optimization. Most recently, the company has announced the commencement of construction of one of the world’s largest sustainable packaging plants in Saudi Arabia.

Hotpack Global is the largest producer of food packaging goods in the Middle East with a portfolio of over 4,000 products. The company has a workforce of 3,500 employees and markets its goods to over 106 countries around the world. Hotpack operates in 15 countries, including the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, and Africa.

-Ends-

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 15 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

For media queries, please contact

Pradyuth Ramkishore

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: pradyuth@watermelonme.com