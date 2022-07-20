Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: If you’re looking for a new car this summer, MG Motor Bahrain has just the offer for you, covering its exceptional range of SUVs and sedans, available at Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For the limited months of July and August, customers will get a 3-year/60,000 km service package with every purchase from MG Motor, ensuring that their vehicle stays in top condition in the long run. The regular maintenance ensures that the vehicle operates at peak performance, avoiding wear, tear and sudden breakdowns. The quality services provided by MG Motor’s highly trained professionals will guarantee customers’ vehicles are treated with attentive care. Additionally, customers can avail an exclusive free warranty for six years or 200,000 kms (whichever comes first) for all MG models.

The offer includes window tinting from Huper Optik, the premier brand of nano-ceramic films that delivers the utmost in performance, comfort and style. The film provides superb heat rejection, low reflectivity and unsurpassed durability. It reduces glare and driving fatigue, thus enhances driving comfort, besides extending the lifespan of interior upholstery with fade protection.

Whether you are looking for a sporty sedan like the daring MG GT, a versatile SUV geared for the family such as MG RX8, or a compact SUV like MG ZST to match the tempo of your modern lifestyle, MG Motor has you covered with its perfect range of contemporary models that will meet your needs and more.

All MG models and prices are available on www.mg-bahrain.com, which also enables visitors to choose, compare and customise their new MG in a simple and modern manner, book a test drive, and view the most suitable financing plans for them.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and get in touch with MG Motor Bahrain on 17 703703 for more information, or stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on Twitter, for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply.

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfill its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set almost three decades ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 97 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

