Stress, particularly that associated with work, is unavoidable in this day and age. The fast-paced work environment where nothing is certain and anything can change overnight often takes a lot out of a person. Our ability to deal with day-to-day stresses through maintaining a positive attitude and keeping life’s purpose in sight is termed as psychological well-being. It is the only way to ensure that our lives are not derailed by the negative effects of stress which include obesity and the way we think and behave. Chronic stress usually leads to comfort eating which involves eating foods that are high in fat, sugar, and calories which quickly leads to weight gain.

Oftentimes, what people really need is professional help to cope with stress and obesity and get back on track with their lives. Hortman Clinics has just the right professionals to assist with this. The premium wellness and aesthetics clinic recently announced the launch of its new departments in the areas of clinical psychology and weight management. Heading the departments are Ms. Tuna Bereket, a DHA-licensed Clinical Psychologist, and Dr. Szabolcs Papp, General, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon.