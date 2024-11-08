Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon International School, the vibrant educational community nestled in the heart of Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the world’s Best Schools to Work, achieving Platinum certification for its outstanding leadership, working environment and school culture.

Horizon International school, offering British curriculum for students aged 3 to 18 with a student-focused approach, nurtures a positive environment for students, teachers and staff attracting top educators and driving excellence in education in the country. In the anonymous survey conducted by T4 Education among the school’s teachers, 94.7% reported that Horizon International School's leadership team has a clearly defined vision for the school, while 93.2% stated that they are actively encouraged to share best teaching practises.

The Best School to Work programme is the gold standard of school culture. Developed by T4 Education in collaboration with its community of over 200,000 teachers and school leaders, it is an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their working environment.

On this occasion, Horizon International School, Principal, Darren Gale commented: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Best School to Work by T4 Education. This award is a testament to the commitment and dedication our teachers, and leadership team, who together create a school environment where everyone feels supported and valued. Their dedication to each other and to our entire community makes our school a truly exceptional place to work and learn. Congratulations to all who contribute to this shared vision, inspiring our students to explore, excel, and fulfil their boundless potential.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and Best School to Work, said: “Congratulations to Horizon International School on being certified a Best School to Work. Your leadership, culture and vision have created an environment in which teachers can flourish. And where educators thrive, so does education. Schools around the world will be inspired by the example of your outstanding school in the UAE and the positive workplace it has cultivated.”

Horizon International School proudly celebrated its 15th anniversary this year with several prestigious achievements, including the NACE Challenge Award accreditation and an 'Outstanding' rating from British Schools Overseas (BSO). Recognised for its dedication to academic excellence, the school holds a Very Good KHDA rating and stands as one of only two schools in the UAE with NACE accreditation, reflecting its whole-school commitment to personalised and challenging learning for all students. Known for its innovative programmes such as EVOLV3, Horizon International School also achieved impressive GCSE and A Level results, underscoring its ethos of "Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds."

The Best School to Work programme by T4 Education evaluates schools through an anonymous survey sent to teachers, focusing on four key pillars: leadership, collaboration, school environment, and professional wellness. Leadership is assessed by looking at a school’s vision, communication, and trust-building. The collaboration pillar examines teamwork among staff as well as connections with students, parents, and the broader community. The school environment is measured by inclusivity, positivity, professional development, and staff support. The final pillar, professional wellness, considers elements that create an ideal workplace for teachers. Responses are weighted through an algorithm to produce a final score, and only the highest-ranking schools achieve certification.

For more information about the educational pathways and admissions for 2024/25 or to schedule a school tour, please visit www.hisdubai.ae or contact +971 4 348 3314.

-Ends-

For more information and media enquires please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / yara@plus1comms.com

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to pupils aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow. Horizon Internal School also holds a Very Good Rating from KHDA.

www.hisdubai.ae

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 pupils. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com