Dubai, UAE – HONOR a global AI device ecosystem has kicked off its latest campaign, “Dream Big with HONOR 600,” in celebration of the launch of the HONOR 600 Series, inviting people across the GCC to share their dreams and express their creativity. Running for six weeks from April 15, the campaign combines imagination, technology, and personal storytelling, making it more than just a contest, it’s a celebration of ideas and inspiration.

Mustafa Al Agha, a well-known sports journalist and television presenter, is joining the upcoming #DreamBigWithHONOR600 campaign, where he will announce the official launch of the challenge and encourage audiences across the GCC to take part. As part of his involvement, he also personally participated in the challenge, sharing his dream of becoming a superhero. This creative idea was then brought to life using HONOR’s AI Image to Video 2.0 feature, transforming his imagination into a dynamic video.

Using HONOR 600 Series’ including HONOR 600 & HONOR 600 Pro AI Image to Video 2.0[1] feature, participants can transform their photos into short, dynamic videos that bring their imagination to life. Whether it’s a personal goal, a career aspiration, or simply a vision of the future, this campaign lets people express themselves in a new and imaginative way, all through the lens of HONOR 600 Series.

How to Participate

Joining is simple and open to everyone in the GCC. Just follow @honorarabia on Instagram, post a photo that inspires you, and write your dream in the caption. Don’t forget to tag @honorarabia and use the hashtags #DreamBigwithHONOR600 #HONOR600 so your entry counts. Each week, one lucky winner will receive the HONOR 600, while the final week will see one participant take home the HONOR Magic 8 Pro. Over the six weeks, a total of five HONOR 600 devices and one HONOR Magic 8 Pro will be gifted, giving multiple opportunities to join in, get creative, and win.

Bring Your Moments to Life with AI Image-to-Video 2.0

One of the most exciting parts of the HONOR 600 is its AI Image-to-Video 2.0 technology, which turns ordinary photos into dynamic, cinematic videos in just a few taps. You don’t need any editing skills, just capture a moment, describe what you want, and the AI brings it to life through built-in templates or your prompt. Whether it’s turning a simple travel photo into a mini story or adding movement and effects to a favorite snapshot, it makes creativity feel effortless. It’s like carrying a tiny film studio in your pocket, letting you reimagine memories in a way that feels fun, fast, and personal.

Detail and Clarity in Every Shot

Its flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera[2] captures extraordinary detail, letting you crop or zoom up to 120x without losing clarity, while the AI Color Engine ensures colors look natural straight out of the camera. Low-light performance is equally impressive, thanks to advanced CIPA 6.5 stabilization on HONOR 600 Pro telephoto lens and night algorithms that preserve depth, shadows, and highlights without over-processing.

The “Dream Big with HONOR 600” campaign isn’t just about winning a prize, it’s about celebrating creativity, imagination, and the joy of sharing what you aspire to achieve. With HONOR’s AI Image to Video helping to bring those dreams to life visually, it’s a unique chance for participants to see their ideas in motion and connect with a community of dreamers across the region.

The full video can be viewed here.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

[1] *AI Image to Video feature will be upgraded via OTA. The actual performance may vary depending on specific usage scenarios and environmental conditions. Availability and specific terms of service, including free trial eligibility during the initial sales period, may differ by region. After the free trial period ends, continued usage may require payment. Please contact the HONOR customer service center or your local service provider for detailed information regarding supported regions, applicable fees, and eligibility for extended access based on actual usage frequency.

[2] 200MP is camera pixel parameter. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation. Activating 200MP requires entering the HIGH-RES Mode for the experience.