Dubai, UAE: HONOR has been actively growing its presence globally beyond its home market of China. The brand has successfully entered and gained traction in various markets around the world, expanding its reach and customer base. The global technology brand has experienced noteworthy growth in overseas markets during Q1 2023, particularly Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions.

HONOR's growth strategy involves focusing on innovative product offerings to meet the demands of global consumers. Through its determined efforts, HONOR is establishing itself as a key player on the international stage.

Driven by a growing portfolio and partnerships with major operators like Three (UK) and Orange and SFR (France), HONOR registered 400% growth in Europe and is well positioned to maintain the momentum with the well-reviewed Magic5 Pro and Magic Vs.

This achievement can be attributed to the wide range of smartphones available from budgets -friendly models like X Series Smartphones through to flagship-tier Magic Series that make up their product portfolio.

HONOR in the Middle East Region

HONOR has recognized MEA as a significant market for expansion, particularly the Middle East area. HONOR's products have grabbed attention in key markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which have helped it to rank among the top five players within these regions.

Going forwards, and according to Counterpoint, it predicts steady growth for HONOR, particularly in key markets such as the UK, France, Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and select countries in MEA.

HONOR bringing new flagships to global markets.

While HONOR initially relied on its Number and X series to expand beyond China by its Number and X series, the brand now aims to solidify its position as a major player in the market through the Magic series. In pursuit of this objective, HONOR is adopting a dual flagship strategy with the Magic5 Series and Magic Vs smartphones.

As HONOR broadens its range of products and distribution channels while strengthening brand awareness, it is expected that the company will progressively reinforce its position in international markets. Consequently, HONOR is likely to seize a larger portion of market share from competitors.