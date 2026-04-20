Dubai, UAE: In a challenging global smartphone market, HONOR has demonstrated exceptional growth, according to the latest industry reports.

Data from Counterpoint Research reveals that global smartphone shipments declined by 6% year-over-year in Q1 2026. Despite this downturn, HONOR stood out by achieving the highest growth among leading brands, exceeding 25% year-over-year.

Further reinforcing this performance, IDC reported that HONOR also ranked as the fastest-growing brand among the top 10 smartphone manufacturers globally.

Counterpoint attributes HONOR’s strong performance to its strategic overseas expansion and regionally tailored product portfolio. This growth was further supported by aggressive promotional efforts and effective strategic execution, enabling the company to outperform the broader market even amid rising component cost pressures.

HONOR’s strong global momentum reflects its ability to consistently deliver high-quality, competitive products tailored to diverse consumer needs across markets, supported by a growing ecosystem of connected devices and IoT products that enhance user experience and drive brand loyalty.

Building on this success, HONOR is set to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa region with the upcoming launch of its HONOR 600 Series including HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro. The new lineup will feature a flagship-level 200MP AI camera system, powerful AI imaging capabilities including AI Image to Video 2.0, and an industry-leading 7,000mAh battery. Combined with premium design and flagship-class performance, the series is positioned to redefine user experience in its segment.

As competition intensifies across the global smartphone landscape, HONOR’s strong performance underscores its growing influence among leading brands. With continued investment in innovation, ecosystem development, and regional expansion, the company is well positioned to capture new opportunities and sustain its growth momentum in the quarters ahead.