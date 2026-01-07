Dubai, UAE – HONOR, a leading global AI device ecosystem company, has announced the upcoming opening of its new HONOR Experience Store at BurJuman Mall Dubai, further strengthening the brand’s retail presence in Dubai and bringing its immersive AI Smart Living experience closer to consumers.

Located at Level 2, Lobby A, BurJuman Mall, the new store will officially open its doors on 9 January, offering customers an interactive space to explore HONOR’s latest innovations across smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and AI-powered IoT devices. Designed as a next-generation retail destination, the HONOR Experience Store invites consumers to engage with technology through hands-on discovery, live demonstrations, and personalized in-store experiences.

Building on the momentum of HONOR’s recent flagship retail expansion in the UAE, the BurJuman store reflects the brand’s continued investment in experiential retail and its long-term commitment to delivering accessible, human-centric AI technology to consumers across the UAE

A New Destination for AI Smart Living

The HONOR Experience Store at BurJuman has been designed as an immersive AI Smart Living hub, showcasing how intelligent technology can seamlessly integrate into everyday life. From productivity-focused devices to connected lifestyle solutions, the store highlights HONOR’s expanding ecosystem and its vision for AI that enhances creativity, convenience, and connectivity.

Customers will be able to explore HONOR’s latest flagship smartphones alongside a wide range of ecosystem products, supported by in-store experts who offer guided demonstrations and tailored recommendations.

Strengthening HONOR’s Retail Presence in Dubai

The BurJuman opening marks another milestone in HONOR’s UAE retail expansion strategy, following the successful launch of its flagship experience locations and reflecting growing consumer demand for hands-on brand engagement.

By bringing its AI Smart Living concept to BurJuman Mall - one of Dubai’s established shopping destinations - HONOR continues to deepen its connection with local consumers and reinforce its position as a trusted innovation brand in the UAE.

Opening Weekend Experiences and Exclusive Offers

To celebrate the opening, HONOR will roll out a series of opening-weekend promotions and in-store engagement activities from 9 to 11 January, designed to reward early visitors and create excitement around the new retail destination.

During the opening weekend, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts across multiple product categories, along with interactive Spin & Win experiences for qualifying purchases, guaranteeing instant gifts. In addition, shoppers visiting the store throughout January will have the chance to participate in a Grand Lucky Draw, with the opportunity to win premium HONOR devices, including foldable flagship models

These initiatives aim to enhance the in-store experience while encouraging customers to explore HONOR’s full ecosystem in a vibrant, engaging retail environment.

The HONOR Experience Store at BurJuman Mall, Level 2, Lobby A, officially opens on 9 January and will operate during regular mall hours.