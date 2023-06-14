Riyadh: ALTAWKILAT PREMIUM, the official dealer of Hongqi brand in Saudi Arabia, has sponsored the 10th Edition of Arab-Chin Business Conference as the official transporter of the conference’s guests which was held on 11-12 June 2023 at King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh. High-level government representatives, senior officials, CEOs and business leaders from the Arab World took part in the conference to discuss cooperation in the areas of mutual interest in economy, trade and investment.

The selection of Hongqi luxury cars to transport the guests of this conference reflects the company’s strategy to support governmental, gulf and Arab initiatives which altogether lead to achieving the targets of Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Jason Blane, General manager of Hongqi Saudi Arabia, said “We have been selected by the Ministry of Investment to be the official transporter of VIP guests participating in this conference. For this purpose, we have allocated a fleet of Hongqi luxury cars. We are proud of this distinguished gathering. We are also proud of the presence of all classes of Hongqi which is recognised as one of most important brands in luxury cars today. Being the official transporter of VIP guests in this conference, Hongqi Saudi Arabia will give the guests the opportunity to enjoy the luxury of Hongqi cars and to experience first-hand the new designs of Hongqi which represents the future of luxury cars not only in China but worldwide.

The two-day conference, organized by the Ministry of Investment in partnership with League of Arab States, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Union of Arab Chambers, aims to explore investment opportunities in a range of sectors including technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, minerals, logistics, innovation and others between Arab countries and China.

