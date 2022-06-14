Zayani Motors - Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain – Hongqi Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Hongqi luxury cars in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is launching an exciting summer campaign. This June, customers can take advantage of limited financing offers for three spectacular Hongqi models.

The premium H5 sedan reflects the high-end class of the brand. Its headlamps are inspired by outstretched eagle wings, embodying dynamic character. The carefully crafted interior is defined by simplicity, with generous leg and head room, heated and ventilated front seats in addition to a panoramic sunroof. Its modern features provide maximum comfort and safety, for a starting price of BD 10,995.

Meanwhile, the HS5 is a compact crossover SUV, with a sleek, stylish look and a powerful engine. Its modern cabin ensures high luxury and comfort, with cutting-edge safety features that include adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection. It is available in 2WD and 4WD systems, at a starting price of BD 14,995.

Finally, the sporty HS7 crossover SUV is equipped with the new generation of 8-speed AMT transmission for superb performance and excellent fuel economy. The interior is finished with world-class Nappa leather and solid wood seat decoration, chamois leather for the roof liner, and plenty of state-of-the-art deluxe features that place it as a pioneer in its class. Available starting from BD 25,995.

All three models feature impressive tech levels, spacious, lush interiors and visual highlights that speak of Hongqi's heritage, providing an exceptional driving experience. They come with seven years unlimited warranty, seven years’ service packages and seven years roadside assistance. Trade-in is also available for this offer.

Born in 1958, Hongqi is a Chinese luxury car marque owned by the automaker FAW Car Company, and is a subsidiary of FAW Group. The premium brand raises the bar high in the global market of luxury cars, as it represents the pride of the Chinese deluxe automotive industry, and it is known to be the choice of state leaders and prominent foreign guests.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and get in touch with Hongqi Bahrain – Zayani Motors today. Call 17703703 or visit www.zmotors.com for more information. Follow @hongqi.bh on Instagram and Facebook, or @Hongqi_Bh on Twitter, for the latest news and updates. Terms and Conditions apply.

-Ends-