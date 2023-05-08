Honeywell NAVITAS™ helps improve aircraft turnaround times, optimize uptime for airside operations, and decrease maintenance downtime



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will display its latest air and landside technology solutions that are supporting the region’s airports at the Airport Show 2023 in Dubai. The event is set to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 9 - 11, 2023.



As the aviation sector in the region continues to recover and grow with a return to profitability this year, operators are placing a greater emphasis on enhancing commercial operations through digitalization, whilst increasing sustainability. According to data released by The International Air Transport Association (IATA), Middle Eastern airlines saw a 157.4% rise in international traffic in 2022 compared to the prior year with capacity increasing 73.8% and load factor climbing 24.6% points to 75.8%.



The Middle East is an aviation and logistics hub with Dubai Airport recently being named the world's busiest airport for a ninth consecutive year as passenger traffic more than doubled to over 66 million in 2022. Regional government initiatives are increasing investments in aviation, including Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plans to boost airports’ capacity to handle 330 million passengers by 2030. The Kingdom is developing two major airports in Riyadh and Jeddah, which will handle 100 million passengers each.



In alignment with these trends, Honeywell is supporting the aviation sector’s growth trajectory through technologies for both landside and airside operations. Honeywell solutions provide single points of control and customized software for the airport industry, creating safer, more secure and more cost-efficient environments. The solutions are based on advanced technologies and analytics for airside operations, healthy terminals, and integrated safety and security systems.



Alex Cowen, general manager, Global Airports, Honeywell Building Technologies commented: “The latest innovations in airports around digitalization and data analytics are driving a resurgence of the aviation industry. Sustainability, across both air and landside, is key in the transformation of future airports and our technologies are supporting the development of a more efficient, secure and sustainable future for the growing aviation sector. Honeywell is helping to reduce carbon footprint of buildings and creating healthier environments for everyone working or travelling through airports.”



At the Airport Show, Honeywell will feature Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager, part of Honeywell Forge for Buildings. This is a suite of ready-now solutions that help building owners and operators meet two pressing, yet often conflicting, objectives optimizing a building's IAQ while still reducing its environmental impact with the aim of helping them to meet carbon reduction goals. The global technology leader will also showcase Honeywell NAVITAS™, which is designed to improve aircraft turnaround times, optimize uptime for airside operations, and decrease maintenance downtime.

Honeywell NAVITAS is a collection of task-oriented systems that enables airports to more seamlessly digitize, visualize and automate everyday operations such as orchestrating an aircraft’s final approach, landing, taxi-in for arrivals, turnaround, pushback, taxi-out, line-up and take-off for departures. Honeywell is the only company that has proven solutions to support more sustainable operations across air and landside, designed to meet the challenging requirements of modern aviation with the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cybersecurity and leveraging human centered design principles.



NAVITAS modules on display will include:



● Engineering Manager: Provides the airport or air traffic engineering team with a more comprehensive insight to communication aids, navigational aids, visual aids and weather aids.

● Performance Manager: Creates a repository of all operational information of airport surfaces covering data originating from multiple sources, to show metering and performance metrics of different areas like runways, taxiways, aprons and gates. Provides real-time dashboard supporting Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM).

● Tower Manager: An Integrated Tower Working Position (ITWP) that incorporates unique elements, like strip-less ATC workflow automation tool, electronic flight strip, ground situation display, air situation display, airfield ground lighting and voice communication system, and all others in a single display.

● Lights Manager: Provides a more comfortable working environment for tower controllers and airfield technicians through a computerized control and monitoring system for airport lighting equipment, which is a distributed and scalable system that stands out due to its high-speed operation, redundancy, and easier integration with further subsystems.



Visit Honeywell at The Airport Show being held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Stand S1220.