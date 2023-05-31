CAIRO, Egypt - Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and Egyptian developer Redcon for Offices and Commercial Centers (ROCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines plans to incorporate advanced smart community and sustainability solutions at Golden Gate, the developer’s pioneering project in New Cairo.

The MoU provides a framework for collaboration between the companies, and paves the way for Honeywell to provide smart city, community and sustainability solutions along with consultation services for Golden Gate; ROCC’s first mixed-used development, which will become Egypt’s benchmark for smart communities.

“Honeywell is proud to collaborate with ROCC to help set the standard for smarter and more sustainable communities in the important market of Egypt, while supporting the government’s plans to enhance urban living,” said Ahmed Saleh, business director, Honeywell Building Technologies, North Africa. “We look forward to working with ROCC on making the Golden Gate project a reality and create an example for future communities in the region.”

Ahmed Abdallah, Vice Chairman of ROCC said: “Golden Gate is a critical project as it will set a benchmark of more sustainable communities. We want to collaborate with the best technology providers for smarter solutions incorporated in the project. We’re excited to explore this potential with Honeywell to support the success of our first community project as we build a unique lifestyle destination and set new basis in integrated services.”

Covering an area of 160,000 sqm in the heart of New Cairo, the Golden Gate community includes five districts comprised of mixed-use buildings, standalone offices, retail and a luxury shopping zone. The community will take a sustainability-first approach in its design and construction including the materials used for buildings and walkways and by incorporating renewable energy and water and energy efficiency solutions, electric vehicles and other features aimed at reducing its overall carbon footprint. Golden Gate is based on the values of sustainability and interconnectivity, designed to meet Egypt’s sustainability goals and wider climate change commitments.

Demonstrating capabilities to drive sustainability initiatives for buildings, Honeywell and Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed an MoU late last year to advance the energy efficiency of government buildings across Egypt.

Egypt’s Vision 2030 has placed a strong emphasis on the importance of increasing innovation and achieving national development, both economically and environmentally. Urban expansion has been outlined as a key pillar within the Vision, in which forming smarter cities will help accommodate a growing population and improve quality of life.

Honeywell is committed to strategically expanding its presence in Egypt and North Africa, enabling more sustainable cities and communities and leading the digitalization of key industry verticals such as airports and transportation, datacenters, healthcare, commercial real estate and hospitality.

Operating from Cairo, Honeywell works with some of Egypt’s key government and private sector entities in the fields of smart cities, building automation, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, defense, aviation, infrastructure development, logistics, security and fire safety. The company has been present in Egypt for more than 50 years and is committed to providing the best talent and technologies to support development across Egypt’s major industries.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About REDCON Properties

REDCON Properties was established in 2022 as the development arm of REDCON Group, specializing in mixed-use real estate projects. The company operates with sustainability as its core value, where it leads the Egyptian real estate sector in the implementation of sustainable building and green architecture, with Golden Gate as its first flagship project.

REDCON Properties derives its heritage from 30 years of experience of REDCON Constructions, which delivered more than 200 projects, among which are El Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, PwC Headquarters, Pharco, Electrolux, Bank Audi – the Company’s first green building that received a LEED silver certificate for its leadership in energy-saving designs and conservation of the environment.

