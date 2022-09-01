Cloud-based supervisory platform, dashboard and mobile app allow owners and employers to optimize occupant well-being and productivity, reassess and improve space utilization, and give returning employees more control over office environment conditions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has launched a suite of Occupant Experience apps to help owners and tenants in premium commercial buildings unlock the hybrid office space of today. Features analyze occupant behavior and space utilization patterns to improve the comfort, convenience and collaboration of knowledge workers, putting more control in their hands in the post-pandemic landscape. The suite identifies areas to enhance the occupant experience while improving communication between building owners, tenants and occupants.

As employers maintain a focus on occupant well-being; Honeywell’s Occupant Experience suite, including the Honeywell Remote Building Supervisor, features an Occupant Experience dashboard. The Occupant Experience app powered by the Sine Pro mobile platform, will empower the main groups that occupy and manage buildings in several ways:

Create Value for Building Owners and Facilities Managers

Learn valuable insights on the occupants’ experience by soliciting feedback on security, safety, building health, cleanliness and collaboration

Access tools to show tenants how the building supports great occupant experiences and creates an environment for efficiency, productivity and collaboration

Improve property value with technology assets that can support current and future needs

Provide Greater Insight to Employers and Tenants

Help employees adjust to hybrid work schedules and protocols through scheduling tools, frictionless entry options and space utilization analytics that prevent crowding

Leverage tools to make employees feel heard by providing easy feedback pathways

Provide comfortable in-office experiences focused on teamwork and collaboration to encourage a positive return to the office

Use space utilization tools to accommodate employee populations

Gain confidence that goals for productivity, collaboration and retention are being met through easy-to-read, well-organized dashboards and real-time occupant experience indexes

Create Frictionless Experience for Office Workers

Take more control over their in-office experience, including direct access to adjust temperature and lighting through a readily available app that also provides frictionless check-in and visitor management, eliminating the need for badges or keycards

Submit on-the-go mobile requests to facilities managers about maintenance, security, and quality of life factors

Engage directly with facilities staff to address building experience concerns

“Even as workers across the region are back in offices at full capacity, the need for improved occupant experience is continuing to grow. Employees of businesses are setting higher expectations for the environments in which they operate, and as such senior management are required to create work places that meet increased employee demands,” said Phil Daniell, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “The latest tools which we are launching will help us provide an unmatched occupant experience that supports the well-being of employees and guests.”

The Occupant Experience suite complements Honeywell’s ready now solutions that can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safer, more sustainable and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

