Honda presented the world premiere of Honda 0 Series concept models, Saloon and Space-Hub, at the CES 2024

In 2026, Honda will launch the “Honda 0 Series,” a new EV series for global markets

Honda 0 Series is being developed with five core values and a new approach – Thin, Light, and Wise

A new “H mark” that represents Honda’s commitment for the next-generation EVs also made its world debut

Dubai, UAE: Honda has revealed the “Honda 0 Series,” a new electric vehicles series set to be launched worldwide in 2026. The unveiling took place at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where two concept models, Saloon and Space-Hub, made their global debut. Additionally, Honda introduced the new H mark exclusively designated for their next-generation EV models. Honda plans to roll out the first model of the Honda 0 Series globally, commencing in North America and subsequently expanding to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

Operating under the Global Brand Slogan, "The Power of Dreams – How we move you," Honda aims to create mobility solutions allowing individuals to overcome constraints such as time and place and enhancing the capabilities. The company is committed to achieving carbon neutrality for all products and activities by 2050, with a global target of 100% EV and FCEV sales by 2040.

The Honda 0 Series symbolises a significant transformation aligning with Honda's global brand ethos and electrification strategy. The series embodies Honda's commitment to tackling the challenge of developing new EVs from scratch, reflecting a return to the company's origins and following five core values which are: artistic design that evokes resonance, AD/ADAS that ensures safety and peace of mind, a “space” for people made possible by the internet of things and connected technologies, the joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle and the outstanding electricity efficiency performance.

“Thin, Light, and Wise” – New approach to EV, the development team revisited Honda's roots to redefine the vision for future EVs. Honda aims to innovate by overcoming the challenges of creating bulky electric vehicles with increased battery capacity, opting for a new approach termed "Thin, Light, and Wise”, which focuses on the below areas -

Thin:

Augmenting design potential, including styling with a low vehicle height, and realizing excellent aerodynamic performance by utilizing a “thin” dedicated EV platform to create a low floor height.

Light:

Realising sporty driving and electricity efficiency performance that defy the established beliefs people have about EVs through Honda original technologies created by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker.

Wise:

Realising Honda’s original software-defined mobility products by leveraging the knowledge Honda has amassed to date and by making cars wiser through the advancement of intelligent technologies.

Introducing the Saloon, the flagship concept model of the Honda 0 Series, which embodies the innovative "Thin, Light, and Wise" approach to electric vehicle (EV) development. This concept employs a dedicated EV architecture that enhances design freedom and takes the M/M (man maximum, machine minimum) concept to new heights in the EV era. The Saloon distinguishes itself with its low height and sporty styling, creating a captivating design and surprisingly spacious interior. The human-machine interface (HMI) incorporated into the instrument panel enables simple and intuitive operations, contributing to a sophisticated and seamless user interface (UI). With enhanced visibility and an intuitive UI, the Saloon aims to deliver an exhilarating and enjoyable driving experience that resonates with the driver's sensibility.

The Space-Hub, another unique addition to the Honda 0 Series developed with the overarching theme of "augmenting people's daily lives”. This model adheres to the common design language of the series and is conceived as a versatile space that seamlessly integrates into users' lifestyles. Drawing on the innovative "Thin, Light, and Wise" development approach, the Space-Hub features a spacious cabin and excellent visibility. Its design facilitates immediate accommodation of users' activities, positioning itself as a dynamic hub that fosters connections among individuals and between people and society, creating a harmonious resonance.

Alongside the unveiling of the Honda 0 Series, a revolutionary chapter in electric vehicle (EV) development, Honda introduces a new chapter for its iconic symbol, the "H mark." With roots dating back to 1981, the current H mark holds a significant legacy. However, in an expressive gesture to mark the evolution towards next-generation EVs, Honda has crafted a new H mark. This design expression, like two outstretched hands, represents Honda’s commitment to augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the users of Honda EVs. This new H mark will be used on next-generation EVs of Honda, including Honda 0 Series models.

