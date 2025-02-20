Dubai, UAE – Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa Office) unveiled its complete lineup of BF Marine Engines at the Dubai Boat Show 2025, held at Dubai Harbour. With a strong focus on power, reliability, and cutting-edge technology, Honda’s showcase provided a comprehensive solution for boating enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The Honda BF Marine range are engineered for those who demand exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, and cutting edge technology. Whether you're navigating serene waters on a leisure cruiser, chasing the next big catch, or pushing limits in competitive watercraft, Honda has the perfect outboard motor for you.

From the ultra-lightweight and portable BF2.3, ideal for small boats, to the smooth and efficient mid-range category, ranging from BF50 to BF100. Each model delivers legendary Honda reliability and fuel economy.

Need more power? The large range BF250 V6 offers a blend of strength and efficiency, while the newly launched BF300 & BF350 V8 in the set a new benchmark in the Super Large category, providing unmatched power, performance, and premium innovation for serious boaters. With Honda’s marine lineup, you're not just choosing an outboard motor, you're choosing a legacy of engineering excellence that keeps you ahead on the water.

The BF Marine engines are engineered for superior durability, reduced emissions, and optimal fuel efficiency, ensuring sustainable and high-performance marine solutions.

The Dubai Boat Show 2025 serves as an ideal platform for Honda to connect with the region’s marine enthusiasts, industry professionals, and business partners. By exhibiting its latest advancements in marine propulsion, Honda reaffirms its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the evolving needs of boaters worldwide.

Super Large Range: BF300 & BF350

Engineered through decades of Honda’s marine innovation, the BF300 and BF350 incorporate cutting-edge technology with 5 litre, 60 degree V8 engines, equipped with Honda’s renowned VTEC™ (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) technology. These engines deliver impressive acceleration with reduced noise and vibration, crafting an unparalleled, smooth experience on the water so you can go as far as your spirit of adventure allows.

Designed for Seamless, Enriched Boating Experience

The BF300 and BF350 are packed with Honda Marine’s most advanced features, from BLAST™ (Boosted Low

Speed Torque) for powerful low-end torque to ECOmo technology for fuel-efficient cruising. When extra power is required, VTEC™ technology kicks in, giving an exhilarating surge. Honda Marine has designed these innovations to make the dream of owning a boat more than a reality; it’s a premium experience for anyone who loves the water as much as Honda does.

Sleek, Sophisticated Design

Presented in Honda’s iconic Aquamarine Silver or Grand Prix White, the BF300 and BF350 features embossed three-dimensional chrome logos and a streamlined silhouette, thoughtfully designed to reduce drag, and look as sleek as it performs. It’s an outboard built to turn heads on the water, bringing both style and power to any adventure.

Engineered for User Friendly Operation

True to Honda Marine’s dedication to quality and ease, the BF300 & BF350 includes features that enhance the enjoyment of every outing. Cruise control ensures steady navigation, while the tilt limit feature prevents over-trimming when docking. A customisable trim support system maintains optimal engine performance, optimising both fuel efficiency and manoeuvrability.

To compliment this further a New Flush Mount Control is introduced. The ergonomically designed control integrates Honda’s DBW (Drive By Wire) system, offering a 5-button multi-function panel for precise control. This intuitive design means boaters can focus more on the adventure and less on the details.

Large Range: BF115, BF135, BF150, BF175, BF200, BF225 & BF250

The BF large range incorporate similar technologies found in the supe large V8 range, such as VTEC (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control), advanced fuel management systems, Blast, ECOmo, and Drive By Wire. Together, these models showcase Honda’s dedication to premium engineering and versatile options, allowing boaters to choose the power that best fits their adventure, all while benefitting from Honda's reliability and precision technology.

Mid Range: BF50, BF60, BF80, BF90 & BF100

Also on display are a selection of Honda’s mid-range engines, designed for outstanding acceleration, low emissions, and smooth operation, these engines offer an excellent balance of power and efficiency for a superior boating experience. Whether manoeuvring in tight spaces or cruising at higher speeds, the mid-range deliver quiet operation and ample performance. Their compact, lightweight design further enhances ease of handling and installation.

Portable Range: BF2.3, BF10, & BF20

The Honda Marine Portable Engines are the perfect solution for boaters seeking compact, lightweight power without compromising on performance. Honda’s portable engines are ideal for small boats, dinghies, tenders, and other lightweight crafts, providing reliable and efficient power for any water adventure. Ranging from the small yet mighty BF2.3 to the more powerful BF20, are engineered for versatility, fuel efficiency, and easy transport. Designed with the modern boater in mind, these engines offer Honda's signature reliability, advanced technology, and quiet operation, making them a favourite among recreational boaters and commercial users alike.

