Dubai, UAE: Trading Enterprises Honda launched the All-New Honda CR-V, the 6th generation of Honda's most popular SUV, perfect for daily life or weekend escapes, with a rugged and sophisticated design inside and out, a more spacious interior, increased utility and a first on the CR-V - a 1.5L Turbo Charged Engine for a sportier driving experience.

The CR-V is a constant class leader representing the SUV C segment. Its manageable size, versatility, and do-anything nature make it perfectly suited to be whatever you want it to be, from a suburban task-runner to a practical family vehicle.

First introduced in 1995, the first-generation Honda CR-V helped establish a new breed of compact sport utility vehicle with car-like ride and handling thanks to its unibody construction, four-wheel independent suspension, and long wheelbase. From 1995 to the current generation, it has evolved in a multitude of ways, always keeping in mind the wants and needs of the consumer. You can see the unmistakable lines that mark this car out as an evolution of the iconic CR-V silhouette.

The All-New CR-V is set to be the SUV for all occasions and strives to be the vehicle to be ‘As Different as You Are’. For this year, the car has been completely reformed to feature all-new rugged and sophisticated design, sleek roofline and long hood to create a sportier profile, distinctive grille design, signature vertical LED taillights, standard Honda Sensing® system with 360 multi-view camera, 7 Inch TFT meter screen and 9 Inch Display Audio with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and a Qi-compatible wireless charger. In addition, the new CR-V also features a panoramic sunroof, card key and power Tailgate, available in the EX and Touring.

As a first, the new CR-V has a 1.5L VTEC® Turbo Engine, a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, mated to an advanced CVT to deliver smooth, seamless power. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) has step shift programming, that mimics gears shift just like a conventional automatic, providing a sportier drive feel. The CVT also provides significant drivability and performance improvements thanks to optimization of Torque on Demand control, early downshift during braking, and improved refinements to the Honda G shift control. At full throttle. In terms of performance numbers, the CR-V produces 190 HP @6000 RPM and an impressive torque of 243 Nm@ at a very low 1700-5000RPM. The CR-V is equipped with two drive modes allowing the driver to select ECON to save fuel or Normal, for everyday driving.

The Honda CR-V as a first in this region is equipped with Honda SensingTM suite of active safety and driver assistive technologies in all grades that uses a new single-camera system which detects a wider view of the road ahead for enhanced recognition capability. Combined with software advances and a new, more powerful processor, the system is also capable of more quickly and accurately identifying other vehicles and make driving both easier and safer.

The safety features include the collision mitigation braking system (CMBS) design to detect and alert the driver of a potential collision. Additionally, an adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow allowing the vehicle to adjust its speed automatically for a safe and comfortable journey. The lane keeping assist system (LKAS) helps to keep vehicles in the middle of a detected lane. The road departure mitigation system (RDM) which alerts driver when it detects the vehicle may have unintentionally deviated from its lane. Lastly, a lane departure warning which sends a visual alert and audible sound if the car moves out of its lane without the indicator being activated.

The CR-V is available in four grades which are the DX, LX, EX and Touring. It features seven exterior colours which are Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Coffee Cherry Red Metallic, Brilliant Sporty Blue, Canyon River Blue Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl. It also features two interior colours with fabric and one with leather including Grayge Fabric, Natural Black Fabric and Grayge Leather.

The 2024 CR-V is now available to experience at Honda Showrooms across the UAE in Dubai Festival City, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi Umm Al Nar.

For more information, please call 800HONDA or visit:

Website: www.honda.ae/en/cars/news/cr-v-2024

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HondaUAE/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uaehonda/

Or visit Al-Futtaim Automotive -

Website: https://www.alfuttaim.com/automotive/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlFuttaimAutomotive/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alfuttaimauto/

About Trading Enterprises Honda

Trading Enterprises Honda, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the sole UAE distributor of Honda vehicles, motorcycles, marine engines, power products, and parts. Recognized as one of the largest independent Honda distribution companies in the world, Trading Enterprises Honda is supported by an expansive network of modern showrooms, after-sales facilities, and retail Parts counters located across the UAE.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Honda, please visit the website: https://www.honda.ae/

Or visit Honda's Facebook page: Honda UAE | Facebook

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For more information, please contact:

Shady Fekry

Regional Media and Influencer Relations Manager | Impact Porter Novelli

Email: s.fekry@ipn.ae