Hon’ble Vice-President of India launches the 50th Mobile Medical Clinic by Aster Volunteers, expanding reach in North IndiaThe new mobile clinics will provide free medical care to underserved populations in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka

The launch is part of an initiative by Aster Volunteers to focus on providing medical care to marginalized communities in the North India region.

Aster Volunteers Mobile Clinics through its global network of 50 units across India, the Middle East, and Africa, can benefit at least 1 million people annually getting free health support services.

Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of Aster DM Healthcare, launched two IoT-enhanced Mobile Medical Clinics with Tele-Medicine Services to provide free medical care to underserved populations in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka, which will take the total number of Mobile Clinics by Aster Volunteers to 50.

The units were flagged off by the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, in the presence of Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, Mr. Anoop Moopen, Director of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Mr TJ Wilson, Executive Director & Group Head – Corporate Governance, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar, Vice President of the Indian Lawn Tennis Association & Delhi President of Mixed Martial Arts, who has agreed to volunteer, will extend his support to further help this initiative reach the rural areas across the country. The launch is an important step in an ongoing initiative by Aster Volunteers, aimed at improving access to medical care for marginalized communities across the North India region and beyond.

The new mobile units are custom built on Ashok Leyland Mitr 7 meter long Chassis, equipped with IoT-integrated telemedicine services, and essential facilities such as a patient waiting area and registration desk, vital data collection desk, basic mini lab with refrigerated storage, safe storage of medicine and dispensing facility, consultation Room for General Practitioner, Specialist and Super-Specialist tele-consultation facility (IoT Integrated), large size TV for health education and awareness programs, and expandable awning for outdoor shade, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility. The mobile clinics also have air conditioning, infection control mechanisms, and Wi-Fi connectivity and can navigate remote village roads, thereby reaching marginalized communities. These mobile clinics are part of Aster DM Healthcare CSR efforts in India, undertaken in strategic partnership with Ashok Leyland.

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is a one-of-a-kind CSR initiative by Aster Volunteers, backed by Aster DM Foundation, aimed at bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility by providing free medical camps and disaster aid support to needy communities in remote areas. The 50 Mobile Clinics have been achieved over a period of 12 years and increasing its networks gradually. These units are deployed across India, Middle East & Africa Regions and other South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and Nepal, will be able to benefit at least 1 million people per annum from the FY 2025-26 period onwards.

Currently, 31 Mobile Clinics by Aster Volunteers across India are present in various places in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir, with upcoming units in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. In addition, 4 mobile clinics are deployed across GCC countries, including UAE, Oman, and Qatar, expanding access to healthcare in the Middle East. Similarly, 6 mobile clinics operate in African countries, providing medical services in Somaliland, Ethiopia, Sudan, Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Morocco, further enhancing Aster Volunteers' global outreach. Aster Volunteers is planning to add 10 more units in the year 2025, a good number of which shall benefit people across the North India region as part of their commitment towards making healthcare accessible and affordable.

On this momentous occasion, Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “The launch of these Mobile Medical Clinics is a notable initiative towards enhancing healthcare access for underserved populations, which is the need of the hour. This initiative truly shines not only in its delivery of essential medical services but also in the impact it creates toward furthering the broader goal of enhancing healthcare in our country and beyond. The integration of technology with mobility, allowing high-quality care to be provided even in the most remote locations is praiseworthy. I commend the vision and dedication of Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, behind this effort, reflecting values of compassion and responsibility.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, commented, “Through this initiative, we are committed to providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities using advanced technologies and sustainable practices. The launch of new mobile clinics marks a significant step in our mission to empower individuals and transform communities. Moving forward, we aim to expand our reach deeper in North India to serve marginalized populations more effectively."

Over the last 7 years Aster Volunteers have touched the lives of 5.6 million people engaging more than 75,000 Volunteers as a movement envisaged by Dr. Moopen and the team. Aster Volunteers initiative has created significant social impact, through initiatives focused on healthcare, education, social upliftment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid, building a bridge between those who have and have not.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare: -

Launched in 2017 with the blessings of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Aster Volunteers serves as the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. This initiative embodies the spirit of giving back to society and has touched the lives of over 5.6 million people through various programs with more than 75,000 registered volunteers. Key activities include disaster relief efforts, mobile medical services, free or subsidized surgeries for the needy, medical camps, blood donation drives, and health awareness campaigns and environmental protection initiatives etc. Aster Volunteers focuses on sustainable and impactful solutions, particularly in women’s empowerment, education, and social upliftment.

About Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services: -

The Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) exemplify the commitment of Aster DM Healthcare to deliver healthcare directly to those who need it most. These mobile units are designed to provide primary and preventive healthcare services to remote and underserved areas. Equipped with advanced medical technology, including IoT-integrated telemedicine services, they offer a full spectrum of care, ranging from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and education.

