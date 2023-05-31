Dubai: Homesmiths, a home improvement, storage & organization, cleaning and kitchenware retailer, has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, to enhance customer retention with personalized engagement.

Founded in 2016, Homesmiths offers a wide range of products across categories such as Storage and Organization, Houseware, Cleaning and Accessories, Kitchenware, and many more. The brand will look to leverage the full capabilities of MoEngage to drive more awareness about Homesmiths and balance the offline and online business.

“At Homesmiths, we strongly believe in our vision of “Heart Your Home.” Our endeavor to provide a curated and personalized experience has led to our partnership with MoEngage. Using MoEngage’s engagement platform, we plan to enhance our CLTV and work upon data-driven marketing metrics.” said Hinoj Mohanan, Head of E-commerce, Homesmiths.

The home and kitchenware brand will also plan to leverage the single analytics platform to cover all the channel metrics.

“We are proud to join hands with Homesmiths. The brand has kept customer experience at its heart, and we want to assist them in their endeavor of driving personalized customer experience with omnichannel engagement.”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, Middle East, MoEngage.

Homesmiths joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

