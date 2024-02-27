Dubai: Homes R Us, the region’s most loved home-grown furnishing and décor brand, has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform. The partnership will help Homes R Us create lasting connections with customers, understand their needs, and provide personalized experiences that resonate with them.

Founded in 2003, the brand operates 24 stores across the Middle East and understands the paramount importance of meaningful customer engagement in the industry.

With MoEngage, Homes R Us plans to deliver personalized recommendations, build targeted promotions, and provide timely notifications across various touchpoints, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and driving long-term loyalty.

“MoEngage emerged as our preferred choice due to its comprehensive insights-led engagement platform, empowering us to tailor our interactions with customers based on real-time data and analytics”, said Priyanka Juneja, Digital Marketing Manager, Homes R Us.

With MoEngage, the brand will look to increase customer retention and lifetime value. They will also look to achieve tangible bottom-line growth by optimizing conversions, reducing churn, and maximizing revenue opportunities through enhanced engagement strategies.

“We are stoked to be the proud martech partners for Homes R Us. The brand has always kept a customer-centric approach, and with the help of our partnership, we plan to strengthen it further”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at MoEngage.

Homes R Us joins the growing list of 1500+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1500 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, The Entertainer, Batelco, Landmark Group, and Alamar Foods. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Homes R Us

Homes R Us is a premier home furnishings retailer in the UAE, offering a diverse range of high-quality furniture, décor, and accessories. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we provide stylish solutions to transform houses into homes. Visit our website to explore our collection and create your perfect living space.

To learn more, visit https://www.homesrus.ae/en/

