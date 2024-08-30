Dubai, UAE: Homes 4 Life Real Estate is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the EMAAR Broker Awards 2024, where the company was honored with two prestigious awards. Homes 4 Life secured the No. 7 position for the first half of 2024, recognizing its exceptional sales performance, and ranked No. 6 for the second quarter of 2024, further highlighting the company's consistent success in Dubai’s competitive real estate market. The awards were presented on stage by Amit Jain, Group CEO of EMAAR, and Santosh P.B., Head of Sales at EMAAR, adding a significant honor to the recognition received by Homes 4 Life Real Estate.

The awards ceremony, a dazzling affair, was held at the iconic Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai on August 29, 2024. The event brought together the crème de la crème of the real estate industry, with the top 20 brokerages from Dubai being celebrated for their outstanding contributions. The night was filled with glamour, glory, and awe-inspiring performances by local entertainers, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.

Jai Sajnani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his pride in the recognition, stating, "The EMAAR Award is a testament to our perseverance, consistency, and the unconditional trust that our clients have placed in us. EMAAR is definitely a brand we are always proud to be associated with, and we will continue our strive to leverage this great relationship we have always had with EMAAR."

Echoing the sentiment, Paresh Kamlani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, added, "EMAAR truly understands the value of luxury and has benchmarked the standards of Dubai Real Estate. Getting accredited by such a huge brand is truly a blessing for us. Our growth in our ranks at EMAAR delineates our dedication to EMAAR and its exceptional products."

Homes 4 Life Real Estate’s achievement at the EMAAR Broker Awards 2024 underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, further solidifying its position as a leader in Dubai’s real estate industry. The recognition serves as a powerful motivation for the team to continue delivering unparalleled service and value to its clients while strengthening its partnership with EMAAR.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate: Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a premier real estate brokerage in Dubai, specializing in the sale, rental, and management of residential and commercial properties. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and expert market insights, Homes 4 Life has built a reputation as a trusted advisor in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.