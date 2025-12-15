Dubai, UAE: Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly participated in the grand launch of Shahrukhz by Danube, a mesmerizing new commercial landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road offering cutting-edge, state-of-the-art office spaces designed for the modern business world. The development is set to elevate Dubai’s commercial landscape with its iconic architecture and unmatched address.

The grand launch event, held on 9th December 2025 at the Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo City Dubai, brought together an extraordinary gathering of over 6,000 brokers, making it one of the most significant real estate launches of the year. The evening was further elevated with the presence of global superstar and chief guest Shah Rukh Khan, who added unparalleled charisma and excitement to the occasion.

Hosted by Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Mr. Adel Sajan, and Mr. Anees Sajan from Danube Group, the event featured world-class entertainment including a captivating performance by Malaika Arora and dynamic hosting by celebrated filmmaker and emcee Farah Khan.

In a historic and proud moment for the company, Homes 4 Life Real Estate was awarded the prestigious “Best Performing Channel Partner 2025”, and the award was presented personally by Shah Rukh Khan on stage. This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding sales performance throughout the year and reinforces its reputation as one of the UAE’s most trusted and high-performing brokerages.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate shared:

“This has been an exciting journey in real estate and for us with Danube. We have seen so much growth, and Danube with their timely offering of state-of-the-art offices are sure to cater to the growing needs of this city. We are glad to be part of this story and have enjoyed every bit of contribution towards our beloved city Dubai.”

The overwhelming demand for Shahrukhz by Danube was evident as the project was sold out within hours of its announcement. Expressions of interest surpassed inventory by more than three times, reflecting strong investor confidence and the unmatched appeal of this landmark development.

Homes 4 Life Real Estate extends gratitude to Danube Properties for their continued partnership and commends the hard work and excellence of its dedicated sales team, whose consistent efforts made this achievement possible.