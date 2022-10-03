Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The UAE’s much-loved Arabic eatery Operation: Falafel, has expanded its footprint into the UK and has opened its first ever outlet in London. This marks the brand's entry into the European market following the launch of its first restaurant in the United States in 2021, making London the brand's second location outside of the Middle East.

Located in the popular Camden area, Operation: Falafel has mastered its offering of a contemporary take on traditional Arabic street-food flavours and will be offering a variety of items such as vegan moussaka, chicken and beef shawarma pitas, shawarma bowls, hummus and of course their ‘famous’ falafels.

Commenting on the launch, Manhal Naser, Group CEO of AWJ Investments said, “This is another great milestone in the Operation: Falafel journey. We are thrilled to be able to provide this experience not only in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but also in overseas markets. Currently, the European F&B industry is thriving and has significant growth potential. We saw a high demand and acceptance of Middle Eastern cuisine in the UK market and thus, decided to fill the gap in a way that is suitable to the Western consumer lifestyles.”

Operation: Falafel is moving full steam ahead, with nine more locations set to open in London over the next five years. The brands' consistent growth demonstrates their ability to provide customers with an authentic experience in a format relevant to all markets.

-Ends-

About AWJ Investments

AWJ Investments is a fast-growing Food & Beverage Holding Group that owns and grows home-grown Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and International dining concepts. Exploring global opportunities, AWJ recognizes the potential of a rapidly evolving Food & Beverage market, with the aim of acquiring and growing brands that are internationally recognized and loved. Founded and headquartered in Dubai; AWJ set out on its culinary journey with five unique concepts – all strategically located across popular tourist and dining destinations in Dubai and have now expanded into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through owned and franchised locations. AWJ now plans to continue to travel and explore Markets across Europe, North Africa and the USA, experimenting with new tastes and old, and infusing traditional flavors with a fusion of traditions.

For Media Inquiries:

Momina Chaudhry

Spread Communications

momina@spreadcomms.com