Dubai, UAE – Buying a home in the UAE just got twice as exciting. Holo, the proptech platform reinventing how people buy property, has launched one of the country’s biggest promotions. Running until 13 November 2025, anyone who buys a home through Holo’s mortgage or concierge service could win AED 500,00 towards an off-plan property with the full support from Holo’s team.

The promotion comes as Dubai’s real estate market continues its record-breaking growth, with AED 431 billion in property transactions recorded in the first half of 2025 alone[1].

Michael Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of Holo, said, "This isn’t just a deal; it’s doubling your dreams. We wanted to give buyers the thrill of turning one key into two, making the experience of buying a home exciting, simple, and rewarding."

How it works is quite simple. Customers who apply for a mortgage with Holo during the campaign will secure one entry into the prize draw once their Final Offer Letter is signed by 22nd of November 2025. Cash buyers using Holo’s concierge service to complete a purchase will also receive one entry upon signing their Form F by the same date. Those who use both services will receive three entries, giving them triple the chances of winning. The draw will be supervised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DED).

The lucky winner will get a chance to receive AED 500,00 towards an off-plan property or own a studio apartment in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), valued at AED 780,000 and offered at no additional cost. With all permits in place, Holo expects this initiative to capture the imagination of buyers across the UAE and further cement its role as the region’s most trusted digital home-buying platform.

Arran Summerhill, Co-Founder and COO of Holo, concluded, "We wanted to show that buying a home doesn’t have to be intimidating or complicated. With this campaign, every buyer, whether it’s their first home or their fifth, has a fair shot at something extraordinary. It’s about making home-buying exciting, simple, and designed entirely around the customer."

About Holo:

Holo is a MENA-based fintech company on a mission to transform how people buy homes in the Middle East, with operations in Riyadh and the UAE. Launched in 2020, it introduced the region’s first fully digital mortgage platform, offering users instant access to over 20 lenders and a seamless journey from pre-approval to financing. Built on proprietary technology and powered by independent mortgage advisors, Holo has supported more than 80,000 clients to date, processing over 1 billion dirhams in transactions monthly, removing complexity, improving transparency, and delivering speed and peace of mind in a traditionally fragmented process. To further enhance the user experience, Holo combines digital mortgage services with tailored property assistance to simplify the entire journey. Through a curated network of real estate agency partners, buyers can access end-to-end support, from shortlisting the right properties to finalising the deal.

In addition to that, Holo provides the HUB by Holo app, a dedicated platform that brings every step of the mortgage process for agents into one place, making it easier for them to stay informed, connected and in control of their buyer’s progress. As Holo scales across MENA, beginning with Saudi Arabia, it continues to evolve its platform to provide a more connected, empowering homebuying experience, driven by data, guided by expertise, and designed around the buyer.

For more information about Holo, please visit useholo.com

