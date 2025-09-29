United Arab Emirates: HMS Mirdif Hospital, one of Dubai’s leading multi-specialty hospitals under HMS Group, has officially opened its new Outpatient Department (OPD) Extension, expanding capacity and introducing advanced specialties designed to serve families and residents across the community.

The new extension adds state-of-the-art outpatient clinics, enhanced diagnostic and imaging technologies, and introduces key specialties including Physiotherapy, Migraine clinic, Allergy and Immunology, Varicose Veins (Vascular Surgery) and Lasik Services. With these additions, the hospital now offers patients more comprehensive care under one roof, supported by its integrated digital health platform for appointments and records.

Announcing the opening, Ala Atari, Group CEO of HMS, emphasised the Group’s vision for accessible and world-class healthcare: “This expansion reaffirms HMS Group’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare close to home. Our focus has always been to ensure that every patient has access to specialised care delivered at the highest international standards. Importantly, we have listened closely to the feedback from our patients requesting new services and specialties, and this extension allows us to meet those needs. By expanding our offerings, we are better able to serve the neighbouring communities and provide a convenient one-stop destination for all their healthcare requirements.”

The OPD Extension is designed around patient needs, with modern consultation suites, family-friendly spaces, and seamless integration into HMS’s digital health platform for appointments and medical records. The hospital also continues to provide maternity support, paediatric services, and wellness programmes, now complemented by expanded subspecialties to meet growing demand.

Since its opening in 2021, HMS Mirdif Hospital has established itself as a multi-specialty hub with over 200 beds, 34 clinics, and more than 500 medical professionals. The new extension increases both outpatient and inpatient capacity, enabling the hospital to serve a larger community while maintaining its focus on personalized care.

The extension is the latest milestone in HMS Group’s growth, following the establishment of HMS Al Garhoud Hospital, HMS DXBone Excellence Center, and the FIFA-accredited HMS Medical Centre of Excellence. Collectively, the group serves over 500,000 patients annually from more than 80 nationalities, supported by a team of 150+ doctors across its facilities.

