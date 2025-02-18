Dubai, UAE/Hong Kong — Tokinvest, a leading marketplace for real-world asset tokenisation, and HKVAX, a virtual asset trading platform, have announced a landmark partnership aimed at transforming global digital asset markets. By strategically linking Hong Kong’s established financial infrastructure with Dubai’s rapidly expanding virtual asset ecosystem, this alliance paves the way for a new era of tokenised investments.

This partnership unites two of the world’s most dynamic financial centres in their pursuit of digital asset innovation. Hong Kong, Asia’s premier financial hub, has long been at the forefront of regulatory advancements in virtual assets. Meanwhile, Dubai has emerged as the Middle East’s leading digital asset centre, thanks to its progressive regulatory framework and commitment to blockchain technology.

By bringing together HKVAX’s SFC-regulated platform in Hong Kong and Tokinvest’s VARA-licensed broker-dealer operations in Dubai, this collaboration establishes a cross-regional tokenisation corridor. The alliance will enable seamless token offerings, asset structuring, and secondary market trading, providing institutional investors with greater market accessibility while ensuring regulatory compliance across jurisdictions.

A Bridge Between Asia and the Middle East

The partnership is set to drive cross-border liquidity, enhance market efficiency, and unlock new investment opportunities in tokenised real-world assets (RWAs), such as real estate, private equity, and alternative assets. In an industry that is still in its early stages, this strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards mainstream adoption of regulated digital asset markets.

Industry Leaders on the Partnership

"This strategic bridge between Hong Kong and Dubai represents more than just a partnership – it's a gateway to seamless digital asset flows between two of Asia's most dynamic financial centers." said Sam Fok, Co-founder and COO of HKVAX. "Through our collaboration with Tokinvest, we're creating new pathways for institutional investors while upholding the highest regulatory standards in both markets."

Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest, added: “Tokenisation is the future of finance, but to reach its full potential, we need strong regulatory frameworks and seamless market connectivity. This partnership with HKVAX creates a vital link between two global financial powerhouses, enabling investors to access previously untapped opportunities with greater security, liquidity, and efficiency. The future of real-world asset tokenisation is borderless, and this is just the beginning.”

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a regulated, pioneering marketplace that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region’s robust regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.

About HKVAX

Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) is a virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services), along with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence. HKVAX aims to be a key global player in virtual finance, headquartered in Hong Kong.

Beyond OTC trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX focuses on Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. It combines traditional finance with blockchain technology to serve institutional and professional investors.

HKVAX prioritizes security and compliance. It actively cooperates with regulators to promote industry standards and forms strategic alliances with brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, and other platforms to build a compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Through these efforts, HKVAX drives Hong Kong's financial innovation and advances the global virtual asset market.