Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Innovative digital solutions company HITEK, part of leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) group Farnek, has signed an agreement with the Swiss five-star luxury 7132 Hotel in Vals, Switzerland, to employ its ground-breaking hospitality solution.

FLEXIGUEST Property Management System (PMS), with its state-of-the-art mobility app, which was developed in-house by HITEK’s award-winning solutions architects, will not only digitalise the hotel’s guest journey from the initial reservation through to check out, but it can also interface with the hotel’s property management system (PMS). This offers guests a whole suite of services, from uploading travel documents to ordering limousines, housekeeping, room, and concierge services.

The hospitality platform can also send automated electronic updates and alerts to guests, as well as e-registration documents, e-invoices and e-receipts, all in one convenient space.

“Being a luxury Swiss hotel, we are not only focused on offering our guests an outstanding experience, but we are also focused on sustainability. One notable aspect of FLEXIGUEST is a unique feature that can estimate the carbon emissions generated by any guest during their stay and provide them with a cost, should they wish to offset their carbon footprint,” commented Remo Stoffel, the owner of 7132 Hotel, Vals.

The 7132 (which was inspired by the town’s postcode) is close to the Alpine hamlet of Vals, in the Canton of Grisons and comprises three properties, the 7132 Hotel, the House of Architects by 7132 and 7132 Glenner.

The 7132 Hotel includes three spa suites and twelve spa deluxe rooms with en-suite steam rooms and deluxe double and single rooms.

Each room comes with unobstructed and stunning views of the Swiss Alps. The top floor is taken up by three penthouse suites measuring 90 square metres each, designed by the celebrated Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The hotel also offers two in-house restaurants, the 7132 Blue Bar, two boardrooms and two meeting rooms for incentives and events. The associated and celebrated 7132 Thermal Baths are accessible directly from the hotel’s spa area.

The House of Architects by 7132 offers guest rooms designed by internationally renowned architects such as Peter Zumthor, Tadao Ando and Thom Mayne. The 7132 Glenner, located just one kilometre from the Vals Ski Lift, features a ski school, a restaurant and bar, a hot spring bath, and a spa centre.

Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK, added: “The benefits of FLEXIGUEST to the 7132 Hotel are clear. It will help improve guest satisfaction by providing a seamless pre-arrival and check-in procedure, which will appeal to their high-profile guests.

“In addition, during their stay, they can make any housekeeping, concierge, F&B or spa requests via the app, and because FLEXIGUEST manages secure online payments, guests can settle bills without needing to visit reception to check out, enhancing their comfort, convenience and privacy.

“Moreover, FLEXIGUEST will support a more cost-efficient and sustainable operation,”

The 7132 Hotel is also looking at other sustainability solutions in HITEK’s portfolio, such as PowerTek, a comprehensive and data-driven energy performance monitoring tool that can support hotels with efficient measuring, tracking, monitoring and benchmarking of energy and water consumption and waste management.

PowerTek analyses consumption and waste for multiple variables influencing a hotel’s environmental metrics, such as occupancy, guest nights, number of guest rooms, F&B covers, guest profiles, staff hours, and general weather conditions. This helps hotels to maintain higher operational efficiency, lower costs and the associated carbon emissions.

“Analysing these statistics regularly helps hotels to reduce their carbon emissions, which are key to fulfilling any net zero ambitions, which is integral to our business strategy,” added Stoffel.

Rounding out its impressive green credentials, sister company Farnek is also a preferred partner and auditor for Green Globe, the worldwide sustainability accreditation system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

