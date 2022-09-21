Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK, a UAE-based smart FM technology solutions company, will deliver the keynote address at the Middle East FM Association (MEFMA) one-day conference at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 12 October 2022.

Aijaz will address regional facilities management (FM) professionals about the key issues moving towards sustainable development during a presentation entitled ‘Sustainable Technologies for Futuristic & Smart Cities’. Aijaz will focus on how remote digital solutions can connect people, assets and spaces, to make FM more efficient and sustainable.

“The FM industry is facing major challenges in the way properties are operated and managed. Buildings are becoming smarter, with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), the digitisation of asset management is complicated further by corporate Net Zero ambitions,” said Aijaz.

“Advanced digital solutions such as HITEK, can now integrate with any existing technologies such as BMS, built on open protocol and can now activate a variety of bespoke or white-labeled portfolio solutions, linking smart buildings with a digitally connected workforce.

“Quite apart from the technological advances, as an industry we must also invest in human capital, to ensure that we create a smart and capable workforce, to deliver these cost-efficient benefits to building owners, managers and their staff, as well as an enhanced experienced for their tenants,” added Aijaz.

Other prominent speakers at the MEFMA conference include Ali Al Suwaidi, VP of MEFMA, Mohammed Al Marshad, VC of Board of Directors at Riyadh Chamber and & Chairman of National Real Estate Committee, Federation of Saudi Chambers and Samar Yamak, Director of Smart Cities, PWC Middle East.

Further topics under discussion include, ‘Embracing Technology & Innovation in transforming the FM industry’, ‘Technology Implementation: The forefront of FM innovation’, ‘FM Contribution towards successfully managing KSA’s Mixed-use Projects’ and FM Engagement towards achieving Business Excellence & Sustainability’.

Part of the Farnek Group, HITEK’s digital solution connects people, assets and spaces from multiple remote sites, using intelligent analytical platforms, for cleaning, security and maintenance. They are centrally managed and monitored by utilising the Internet of Things (IoT), Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies.

The solutions support operational efficiencies, staff welfare, and sustainability while saving clients significant amounts of money by reducing manpower costs by up to 17% by transferring from traditional FM operational management to HITEK’s smart management.

HITEK’s 24/7 command and control room or ‘nerve centre’, is located at Farnek’s state-of-the-art staff accommodation centre in Jebel Ali. Being 5G and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, HITEK can take advantage of increased bandwidth, ultra-low latency and enhanced security.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

Any FM Company would like to adapt the power of digitalization, can contact HITEK Services on info@hitekservices.com

For more information, log on to on www.hitekservices.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

