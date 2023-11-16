NEW DELHI & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd. ("Hitachi Systems India"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Systems (TSE: 6501), today announced their agreement with Cyemptive Technologies, Inc., an award-winning provider of preemptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, to jointly provide Cyemptive Technology’s next-generation cybersecurity innovations, including on-demand, end-to-end secure platform solutions, to Hitachi Systems India’s Southeast Asia/Middle East and India customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hitachi Systems India will provide Cyemptive’s cybersecurity solutions to its IT customers, starting with the India, Southeast Asia, and Middle East markets. As a group company of Hitachi Systems, one of the leading providers of IT services and cybersecurity worldwide, Hitachi Systems India provides comprehensive one-stop IT business services, ranging from cybersecurity offerings, system design, construction, operations, and maintenance. According to Hitachi Systems India, the purpose of this strategic agreement is to provide a comprehensive solution to the ever-growing financial and reputational cybersecurity risk for its customers.

“Cyemptive’s award-winning solutions are moving cyber-defense to an entirely new level, and we are excited to launch this strategic agreement that, combined with Hitachi Systems India’s capabilities, will actually provide the answer that truly cyber-protects our customers,” said Anuj Gupta, CEO of Hitachi Systems India.

Cyemptive has created the next generation of cybersecurity that is essential for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive’s cybersecurity solutions preclude damage from occurring even from previously unknown attack techniques, and are the only ones on the market today that protect computing environments before or immediately following a compromise.

“Hitachi Systems India shares over a one-hundred-year legacy of technology innovation from Hitachi Limited throughout the world. Cyemptive is proud to combine our unique solutions with the outstanding IT services and experience from Hitachi,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies. “Together, we will effectively address the ever-growing financial and reputational cybersecurity risk for Hitachi Systems India customers.”

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive’s award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the 2019 Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 10 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today at the 2022 competition alone - more than any other company in the history of the awards. The company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

About Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd. is an IT services company that was founded in New Delhi in 1991 and became a group company of Hitachi Systems in 2014. Utilizing their vast experience in the Indian market, their advanced technological expertise, and the comprehensive strength of Hitachi, the global technology leader, they are capable of delivering the expertise required to manage a range of digital ecosystems from cables to the cloud. They believe that every single organization has its own unique DNA. While continuing to promote the unified corporate vision of Social Innovation, they help each and every customer retain their sense of uniqueness through the provision of customized and flexible engagement and operating models that result in IT services and solutions that are tailored to individual businesses. With their extensive pool of more than 2,000 experienced employees, they operate 10 offices and more than 200 service bases throughout India. For more details, please refer to https://hitachi-systems.co.in.

