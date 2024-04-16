Dubai, UAE – Hitachi Energy will showcase its latest innovations and expertise in transformer technology and components at the Middle East Energy (MEE) 2024 exhibition and conference from April 17-19, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai.

With a focus on enhancing the adoption of renewable energy, energy storage, and digitalization, Hitachi Energy is committed to contributing toward optimizing the region’s energy ecosystem and the company’s participation at MEE2024 reflects that commitment.

“At Hitachi Energy, our Purpose is Advancing a sustainable energy future for all, and collaboration with customers and partners is one of the enablers,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director for Gulf & Maghreb at Hitachi Energy. “Exhibitions like MEE2024 give us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment and to build meaningful connections with the various stakeholders in enabling the energy transition in the region.”

At MEE2024, Hitachi Energy will exhibit solutions tailored to meet the diverse requirements of utilities, industries, and power system operators and distributors. From replacements to upgrades, and mechanical to digital solutions, Hitachi Energy delivers safety, reliability, and efficiency to its customers and their clients.

Visitors at booth no. SA.L30, Trade Centre Arena will learn more about Hitachi Energy’s broadest portfolio of transformer insulation and components products, including groundbreaking T-Sync Tap Changers, flagship offerings like the AirRIP flex and DryNC bushings, and comprehensive insulation solutions featuring Raman boards, Pucaro, and Figeholm. Visitors can also engage with the TXpert™ ecosystem, which is an open, modular, and scalable platform empowering the digitalization of any transformer, offering a complete suite of products, software, services, and solutions.

Overview of the solutions:

Cutting-Edge Innovations: Discover the latest advancements in transformer insulation and components, including the groundbreaking T-Sync Tap Changers.

Flagship Products Showcase: Immerse yourself in Hitachi Energy's flagship offerings such as the AirRIP flex, DryNC bushings, and the game-changing T-Sync tap-changer.

Comprehensive Insulation Solutions: Witness Hitachi Energy's comprehensive range of insulation products, featuring Raman boards, Pucaro, and Figeholm.

TXpert Ecosystem: Experience the TXpert™ ecosystem—an open, modular, and scalable platform that empowers the digitalization of any transformer, offering a complete suite of products, software, services, and solutions.

Interactive Sessions: Engage with Hitachi Energy's experts and factory representatives during insightful sessions to gain deeper insights into the transformative power of their solutions.

For more information about Hitachi Energy's participation at MEE2024, visit https://www.hitachienergy.com/me/en/about-us/events-and-webinars/2024/04/middle-east-energy-2024

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. We integrate more than 150 GW of HVDC links into the power system, helping our customers enable more wind and solar. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ more than 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of over $10 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

For media queries, please contact:

Shubhadha Sujith

Head of Communications

(MEA, South America, and South Korea)

Hitachi Energy

Email: shubhadha.sujith@hitachienergy.com