Dubai, UAE; In a groundbreaking move, the United Arab Emirates announced the elimination of entry visa requirements for citizens of the Republic of Armenia, effective February 1, 2024. Starting from this date, citizens of the Republic of Armenia can seamlessly enter, exit, and transit through the United Arab Emirates without the need for an entry visa or associated fees. Armenia continues to offer a streamlined visa protocol for UAE passport holders, who can enjoy visa-free travel to Armenia for up to 180 days within a year.

These protocols help to foster stronger ties and make exploration and cultural exchange between the two dynamic countries more accessible and enjoyable. It marks a new era of cooperation between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, and will continue to create opportunities for tourism, and growth.

Sisian Boghossian, the Head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, states “We are thrilled with the announcement of visa-free travel between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, and we are optimistic that other countries will follow, unlocking a world of opportunities for tourism. We look forward to continuing to welcome our friends from the United Arab Emirates to Armenia, and to build stronger tourism ties with this wonderful country.”

Key Highlights:

Commencement Date: February 1, 2024

Visa Exemption: Republic of Armenia citizens can travel to the United Arab Emirates without entry visa requirements.

Passport Validity: Ensure passport is valid for at least 6 months from arrival.

Stay Duration: maximum stay of 90 days is permitted within each 180-day period.

Further details are available here: https://www.mfa.am/en/visa/

About Armenia

Armenia, a country nestled in the Caucasus region, is a land of captivating landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality. This hidden gem offers a diverse array of experiences, from natural splendor to ancient treasures, modern adventures, and culinary delights. For more information about Armenia, please visit https://armenia.travel/

Media Library: https://armenia.travel/media-library/

