Al Ain, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE earned a distinguished reputation on a global scale in the field of healthcare, thanks to the great support and dedication of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, May God protect him, who always emphasizes the importance of this vital sector and its importance to the UAE's progress and development. His Excellency emphasized that the UAE makes no compromises in its efforts to upgrade this sector constantly, whether by engaging the best medical expertise globally or acquiring the newest equipment and technology for use in public or private hospitals.

His Excellency made this statement during his inauguration of the ART Fertility Clinic in Al Ain, which was attended by various state-level officials and medical specialists, including H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, H.E. Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, former speaker of Federal National Council, H.E. Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Qamzy, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, H.E. Abdul Nasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, and H.E. Hareb Al Darmaki, Chairman of Gulf Capital. His Excellency visited all departments of the clinic, praising the unique equipment in each department and wishing success to all health facilities in the UAE in providing the best medical service of international standards to the nationals of the UAE, and residents of its blessed land.

His Excellency added "This world-class clinic raises the bar for IVF services and will be a gift to the population of Al Ain. It is also a testament to ART Fertility’s commitment to the UAE both in terms of providing the latest technology and attracting world-renowned medical staff in the field of reproductive medicine”.

Situated strategically within Al Ain, the new clinic promises easy accessibility for residents not only in Al Ain but also from the neighbouring Emirates. The state-of-the-art clinic in Al Ain deploys the most advanced infrastructure and technology including AI equipped incubators, the latest Operating Room (OR) facilities, a genetic test facility, and an in-house pathology lab. The 25,000 square foot facility will provide all services related to Reproductive Medicine including treating male and female infertility including all related medical procedures, diagnosing, and treating genetic disorders. This latest addition to ART Fertility’s growing network embodies the institution's commitment to offering comprehensive fertility treatments, undertaking root-cause analysis of infertility via proprietary research, and making the UAE an internationally recognized referral centre for reproductive medicine.

Established in 2015, ART Fertility Clinics, formerly known as IVI Middle East, underwent a transformative journey in 2019 when Gulf Capital led the carveout from IVI RMA and rebranded it as ART Fertility Clinics. Since then, ART Fertility Clinics has become the leading IVF clinics in the GCC with presence in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai. Additionally, ART Fertility Clinics operates ten advanced clinics in India, positioning itself as a global leader in reproductive medicine.

Dr. Karim El Solh, Chairman of ART Fertility and CEO of Gulf Capital remarked, “We are delighted to open a new, full-fledged IVF Fertility clinic in Al Ain, equipped with the latest advanced technology and facilities for treating infertility and genetic disorders. Gulf Capital is focused on bringing the best healthcare services to Al Ain following successful expansions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. ART Fertility has now expanded, with the help of Gulf Capital, from a single clinic in Abu Dhabi to 14 locations across the GCC and India. ART Fertility has become today one of the largest independent IVF Fertility platforms across the Gulf region.”

Prof Human Fatemi, Prof. of Reproductive Medicine, and Group Medical Director at ART Fertility Clinics, with over 200 research papers to his credit, added, “ART Fertility Clinics has an extremely talented and experienced team of world-renowned physicians, embryologists, and medical professionals including counsellors and nursing staff that help us achieve one of the highest success rates globally as well as extremely low rate of complications. Our unique stimulation protocols allow us to provide personalized treatment options to our patients. The proprietary research undertaken at ART Fertility Clinics is the cornerstone of our success and differentiates us from all other providers of Fertility treatment in the region. Over the past eight years, ART Fertility Clinics’ medical staff has published over 150 scientific papers in the world’s top journals, and our faculty is much sought after as keynote speakers at the leading international Congresses.”

Mr. Suresh Soni, Chief Executive Officer of ART Fertility Clinics, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We are dedicated to extending our reach to provide cutting-edge reproductive healthcare solutions to individuals and couples across the region. The opening of our Al Ain clinic marks another significant milestone in our mission to make advanced fertility treatments accessible to those in need. ART Fertility Clinics is planning additional Clinics across KSA by year end 2024.”

