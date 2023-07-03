Dubai - HIMA has opened a Security Lab in the Customer Solutions Center in the German town of Brühl. Going forward, the provider of safety-related automation solutions will use the lab to develop and test comprehensive OT security solutions for the digitalization of functional safety.

With the increasing digitalization of functional safety and the networking of safety equipment components, the dangers posed by cyberattacks are also on the rise.

"The ongoing threat to critical infrastructure from cyberattacks is pervasive. With the new Security Lab, HIMA is not only supporting our customers, but we are also making a relevant contribution to society" Managing Partner Steffen Philipp explains.

In the new Security Lab, HIMA is collaborating closely with IT security specialist genua. The technologies of the company, which is a subsidiary of the Bundesdruckerei Group, comply with numerous recommendations of the NAMUR user association. As part of their cooperation, HIMA and genua will use the new Security Lab to demonstrate data diode applications, which are prerequisites for ensuring highly secure and feasible implementation of the pioneering NAMUR Open Architecture (NOA).

"It's truly a partnership of equals: both genua and HIMA are leaders in their fields, and as German technology companies, they share a long-term mindset," affirms Jörg de la Motte, CEO.

"We are delighted to further expand our partnership with HIMA by working together in the new Security Lab. As trusted partners, we take a holistic approach to the various aspects of security. This allows us to deliver exactly what the market needs at any given time: Security solutions that meet the highest standards, tailor-made for companies operating in the process and railway industries" explains Matthias Ochs, CEO of genua.

To develop and test security scenarios under real-life conditions, HIMA has brought the 'Security Environment for Functional Safety' to life in the new Security Lab. Its security architecture uses solutions from partner and IT security specialist genua.

"The HIMA Security Lab allows visitors to experience our solutions first hand. The HIMA Security Environment for Functional Safety can be combined with various security zones. making it possible to simulate, optimize and test all scenarios. A lab full of opportunities for beginners and experts" explains Sergej Arent, Director Applications, responsible for the Customer Solutions Center in Brühl.

The integration of the HIMA Security Lab in the company's own Customer Solutions Center will facilitate future analysis of HIMA customers' automation networks (Cyber HAZOP). The results will help derive measures and develop templates for security solutions. To this end, the team of safety and security specialists builds complex networks zoned according to IEC 62443 and secures them with devices and methods from genua's security product line.

By using different process control systems, architectures can be implemented that are very close to the real-world automation environment of the customers. As part of penetration tests, concepts and solutions undergo thorough testing in the Security Lab. At the same time, the specialists use their expertise to ensure that the IT/OT solutions are implemented in accordance with the latest standards and comply with the strictest data protection laws.

"The Security Lab will allow our customers to build on existing and pre-tested HIMA solutions and customize them for specific projects. The practical experience gained here in training courses and workshops will help our customers find answers to increasingly complex security issues" concludes Arent.

Following on from the concept in Germany, HIMA is planning to set up a Security Lab at the Asia-Pacific Customer Solutions Center in Singapore.

-Ends-

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 900 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen OT security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world's largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 50,000 TÜV-certified safety systems

(SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector.



As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle.



The world's first scalable platform with built-in OT security, HIMA’s Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system).

Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world's first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

www.hima.com

About genua

genua GmbH is an enabler of digital transformation. We secure sensitive IT networks in the public and enterprise sectors, for critical infrastructure organizations and in industries with an obligation to maintain secrecy with highly secure and scalable cyber security solutions. In doing so, genua GmbH focuses on the comprehensive protection of networks, communication and internal network security for IT and OT. The range of solutions spans from firewalls and gateways, VPNs, remote maintenance systems, internal network security and cloud security to remote access solutions for mobile employees and home offices.

genua GmbH is a company of the Bundesdruckerei Group. With more than 350 employees, it develops and produces IT security solutions exclusively in Germany. Since the founding of the company in 1992, regular certifications and approvals from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) provide proof of the high security and quality standards of the products. Customers include, among others, Arvato Systems, BMW, the German Armed Services, THW as well as the Würth Group.

