Middle East – As 2026 approaches, it’s the perfect time for travelers to plan their next getaway. Hilton is entering the new year with an exciting line-up, unveiling 26 new hotels across the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. From the striking skylines of Saudi Arabia to serene retreats in Europe, each hotel offers distinctive experiences, promising a unique stay.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA OPENINGS

Middle East Openings:

Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley – Opulence in the Saudi Capital

Description: Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley will mark the brand’s entry into the heart of Riyadh, bringing bold design to the capital of Saudi Arabia. The 170-room hotel will feature an indoor pool, fitness centre, boutique spa, meeting space, two dining outlets and a lobby lounge, providing guests with ample opportunity to explore its recreational and culinary facilities. Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley will be set in one of Riyadh’s most prominent mixed-use real estate projects, Laysen Valley. Located opposite the city’s Diplomatic Quarter (DQ) and near the Kingdom’s royal court and corporate business hubs, the hotel will also serve as a convenient meeting point for both residents and international business travellers.

Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah – Comfort and Reliability in the Sacred City

Description: Set to debut in Saudi Arabia’s Aziziyah district, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah introduces Hilton’s premium economy brand to the Middle East and Africa. With 329 guest rooms, complimentary breakfast, and dedicated prayer halls, the hotel is designed for comfort, convenience, and connection. Within five kilometers of Masjid al-Haram, the upcoming hotel offers easy access to the Holy Mosque. Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah offers reliable and friendly service in one of the world’s most spiritually significant destinations.

Europe Openings:

Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch – An Icon Reimagined

Description: Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch will see the historic monument debut as one of London's most iconic luxury hotels. Commanding a prestigious position at the end of The Mall opposite Buckingham Palace, the hotel will feature 100 elegantly designed rooms and suites, and 17,500 sqft of residences.

Hilton, in partnership with Reuben Brothers, is meticulously restoring the Grade I listed monument to its former glory, while honouring the building’s storied past. Globally celebrated chefs Clare Smyth MBE and Daniel Boulud, who together hold seven Michelin stars, will bring an unprecedented level of culinary excellence. And a collection of grand and intimate event spaces - including a magnificent ballroom accommodating up to 300 guests - will provide an exceptional setting for landmark occasions.

The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton – Boutique Charm in the Capital’s Historic Core

Description: The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton, affectionately named after The Bowler Hat, brings boutique sophistication to the heart of London’s Square Mile. Housed in a reimagined former office building on Great Tower Street, the hotel draws inspiration from the city’s banking heritage, offering 237 elegant guest rooms – including 13 suites with sweeping views of London’s iconic skyline. One of the unique design features is the Treasury Wall which is inspired by historic safety deposit boxes and offers select guests to unlock surprises. Guests can dine at the all-day restaurant, unwind at Rycrofte’s bar and coffee house, and explore nearby landmarks like the Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Dublin City Centre – Extended Comfort in the City

Description: Set to make its Western Europe debut, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dublin City Centre brings Hilton’s popular extended-stay brand to the vibrant heart of Ireland’s capital. Just steps from O’Connell Street and within easy reach of Trinity College, Temple Bar, Croke Park, Dublin Convention Centre, and the city’s harbour, the hotel offers guests a home away from home with 290 spacious suites with flexible layouts and full kitchens – perfect for short breaks or longer stays. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast, multi-functional community spaces allowing for work and play, and a fitness and laundry facilities, all designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.

Kasteel Gemert Eindhoven, Curio Collection by Hilton – A Fairytale Stay in the Dutch Countryside

Description: Kasteel Gemert Eindhoven, Curio Collection by Hilton, allows guests to experience boutique opulence in a beautifully restored 14th-century castle in southern Netherlands. The hotel blends historic grandeur with contemporary design, with stylish rooms, two restaurants, a bar, spa facilities, and an indoor pool – all set against tranquil moat views and lush, tree-lined grounds. Just a short drive from Eindhoven, guests can explore the city’s design scene and vibrant cultural events, while enjoying the peaceful rhythm of Dutch village life. From rowboat rides on the castle’s moat to strolls through landscaped gardens, the hotel offers guests a romantic and refined escape.

Hampton by Hilton Lisbon City Centre Baixa – Modern Comforts in the Heart of the City

Description: Set in Lisbon’s lively Baixa district, Hampton by Hilton Lisbon Baixa is the perfect base to explore one of Europe’s most exciting capitals. The 157-room hotel has everything guests need – a rooftop pool, fitness centre and social spaces to relax in. The location is just steps from the city’s iconic sights and historic neighbourhoods. Guests can start the day with a free hot breakfast before exploring the colourful alleys of Alfama, the grandeur of Praça do Comércio, or the riverside charm of Belém.

Casa de Sada Algarve Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton – A Coastal Muse in the Algarve

Description: This 183-room retreat has been totally transformed with relaxation and tranquillity front of mind. Rooms have been stylishly designed, most featuring views from balconies or spacious terraces, out onto the Atlantic Ocean. Panoramic views await from pools, bars and restaurants, with a stunning rooftop bar the place to be to watch the setting sun. Along with a spa, gym, cinema room and golf simulator, the highlight of this resort is it being set on the beach. With over 18 golf courses in close proximity, a short drive to Vilamoura and Quinta do Lago and just 40km from Faro Airport the resort is perfectly located.

Palacio Bellas Artes San Sebastian, Curio Collection by Hilton – Chic Elegance in the Basque Riviera

Description: Hilton’s debut in foodie heaven San Sebastian brings boutique comfort to one of Spain’s most enchanting cities. Located in a landmark Beaux-Arts cinema from 1914, Palacio Bellas Artes Hotel San Sebastian channels the drama and glamour of early film across its 81 elegant rooms and suites, restaurant, and lobby bar; all designed to reflect the city’s rich cultural heritage. Located in the heart of San Sebastian, at the intersection of Prim and Urbieta avenues, guests will be just moments from La Concha beach, the pintxos bars of the Old Town, and the city’s celebrated film and jazz festivals. With its Belle Époque architecture, Michelin-starred dining, and dramatic Basque coastline, San Sebastian offers a heady mix of culture, cuisine, and seaside charm – making the hotel the ideal base for exploring one of Europe’s most exciting culinary destinations.

Canopy by Hilton Milan Duomo – A Boutique Experience in the Heart of Milan

Description: Canopy by Hilton Milan Duomo brings a design focused hotel into one of Italy’s most iconic cities. Located on the lively Via Torino, just steps from the Duomo, Milan’s magnificent Gothic cathedral, and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the hotel blends contemporary style with Milanese flair. Guests can unwind in design-led, locally inspired interiors and enjoy panoramic city views from the rooftop bar, take a dip in the indoor and outdoor pools, or recharge in the wellness centre. With Milan’s world-renowned fashion, culture, and cuisine on the doorstep, the hotel will offer a stylish base for travellers looking to immerse themselves in Italy’s style capital.

Hilton Chania Old Town Resort & Spa – A Sophisticated Retreat in Crete’s Cultural Capital

Description: Hilton Chania Old Town Resort & Spa is ideally positioned between Chania’s lively city centre and its sun-kissed coastline. Open year-round, the resort features 85 seafront rooms and suites, each with a private pool and sweeping views of the Aegean. Guests can unwind in a 600-square-metre spa, enjoy the rooftop pool club, or stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness centre. For business and events, the hotel also offers conference facilities for up to 300 attendees.

Blending modern design with authentic Cretan charm, the resort is just steps from Chania’s Venetian architecture and bustling harbour. Now recognised as a newly listed UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chania Old Town offers a rich cultural backdrop, making Hilton Chania Old Town Resort & Spa an ideal destination for travellers seeking both relaxation and discovery.

Conrad Corfu – An Elegant Escape on the Ionian Coast

Description: Set on a secluded stretch in the southern part of Corfu, Conrad Corfu will be Hilton’s first luxury resort in Greece. With 136 rooms, suites, and villas – most featuring private pools or jacuzzies – the beachfront resort blends refined indulgence with a deep connection to nature and culture. Guests can unwind in vibrant gardens, enjoy curated wellness experiences at the Conrad Spa, open-air cinema evenings and imaginative family moments at the Kids’ Club, set among olive and eucalyptus trees. Art is thoughtfully woven throughout the resort, with contemporary works that celebrate Corfu’s layered heritage and craftsmanship, creating a dialogue between tradition and modern expression. With three restaurants and two bars, gastronomy takes centre stage, celebrating innovation with Greek and Mediterranean flavours, including a signature fine-dining experience curated by Michelin-starred chef Alexandros Tsiotinis. Beyond the resort, guests can explore Corfu’s golden beaches, the neoclassical Achilleion Palace and the island’s UNESCO-listed Old Town – connecting luxury with local soul.

Conrad Athens The Ilisian – Greek Luxury Reimagined

Description: The Ilisian, opening in early 2026, will be home to Conrad Athens, Waldorf Astoria Residences, Conrad Residences, House of NYNN member’s club and nine bars and restaurants. The hotel has 307 rooms, suites and residences, including a signature penthouse with a private pool. The iconic Galaxy Bar returns as The Galaxy Dispensary, a vibrant gastro bar beside the upscale Galaxy Supper Club, while Byzantino transforms into an all-day brasserie, offering delicious Greek and French cuisine.

Promising endless entertainment no matter your age, guests can indulge in retail therapy on site, or sporty types can enjoy a swim in the largest outdoor pool in the city center, the outdoor private running track or a game of pickleball. Children will be kept amused by a 60’s themed kids club. Based on a traditional hotel experience, children can board the bellhop trolley, unpack suitcases filled with retro games, or unwind in the role-play spa.

Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus – A Legend Reborn

Description: Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus has been the place to see and be seen ever since its opening in 1955 – a legendary destination that’s welcomed royalty, celebrities, and global icons. A true Istanbul landmark, home to the country’s first happy hour, and a front-row witness to 70 years of cultural transformation, the property will unveil a stunning renovation in 2026.

The hotel features 475 guest rooms including 39 suites, all with balconies or terraces. Among them, the Imperial Suite pays homage to the hotel’s impressive existing dome. Guests can enjoy a buzzing new lobby lounge and terrace, a stylish jazz bar, and a collection of standout dining experiences. With an exclusive executive lounge, a beautiful outdoor pool – one of the city’s largest – and a serene health club and spa, this is the return of an icon: where legacy lives on and timeless elegance begins a new chapter.

Hilton Istanbul Airport – Effortless Connectivity

Description: Hilton Istanbul Airport will be Hilton’s first hotel within Istanbul Airport – one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Located just steps from the terminal, with 485 rooms and suites and delicious dining options across OXBO Restaurant, OXBO Café and OXBO Bar, plus a spa, indoor pool, and executive lounge. With seamless access to Istanbul’s rich cultural heritage and global connectivity, Hilton Istanbul Airport delivers a convenience like no other, in one of the world’s most dynamic destinations.

Asia Pacific Openings

Conrad Kuala Lumpur – Urban Elegance Redefined

Description: Symbolising the entry of Conrad Hotels & Resorts into Malaysia, Conrad Kuala Lumpur is located within the prime Golden Triangle District of Kuala Lumpur, offering seamless access to Kuala Lumpur’s key landmarks including the Petronas Twin Towers, the vibrant shopping enclave of Bukit Bintang, and major city arteries such as Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Raja Chulan. Thoughtfully designed for today’s global luxury traveler, the 481-room hotel spans 50 floors and offers five distinctive dining experiences, including two specialty restaurants and two bars. The hotel will also offer two floors of meeting areas, including a ballroom.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur – A New Benchmark of Luxury

Description: Marking the iconic brand’s debut in Malaysia, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is set to bring its elegant service and unparalleled luxury to the heart of the city. Located within walking distance of KLCC, Pavilion Mall and Bukit Bintang’s vibrant offerings, the hotel will offer 272 expansive suites starting from 80 square meters, over 4,250 square meters of meeting and event space, including the 1,590-square-meter, pillarless Waldorf Astoria Grand Ballroom. Elevating the city’s culinary scene, the hotel will be home to multiple world-class dining venues, including Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand.

NoMad Singapore – Where Design Meets Discovery

Description: Marking the debut of the NoMad brand in Asia Pacific, NoMad Singapore will bring a refined yet eclectic approach to luxury lifestyle hospitality in the heart of Orchard Road. The 173-room hotel will combine sophisticated design, world-class dining, and immersive cultural programming. Guests will be steps away from Singapore’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment district, with seamless connections to vibrant cultural hubs like Arab Street, Bugis, and Chinatown. True to NoMad’s spirit, every space will be thoughtfully curated, from bespoke local artworks to intimate corners that invite moments of connection, discovery, and indulgence.

Slohh by Roach, Curio Collection by Hilton – Tranquil Retreat in the City

Description: Slohh by Roach, Curio Collection by Hilton will be Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in India. Nestled in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the hotel is poised to deliver an exceptional, one-of-a-kind stay complemented by distinctive architecture and contemporary design.

The Den Bengaluru, LXR Hotels & Resorts – A Timeless Stay for the Modern Guest

Description: The Den Bengaluru, LXR Hotels & Resorts will mark Hilton’s eighth trading hotel and second luxury hotel in Bengaluru, further reinforcing its presence in the Whitefield micro-market alongside DoubleTree by Hilton and the upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton.

AMERICAS OPENINGS

Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort – A South Florida Icon Reimagined

Description: The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida is expected to be rebranded as Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort, following a transformation. Perfectly located on a barrier island between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, the iconic beachfront resort is a centrepiece of South Florida. The comprehensive renovation embraces Signia’s sophisticated style and genuine hospitality, bringing a refreshed vision to one of Florida’s premier destinations. From the grand atrium and sophistication of Club Signia to the new Infinity Pool deck, poolside cabanas, beach club, top-rated spa, and curated cuisine within tropical-inspired destinations, every detail has been designed for connection and comfort.

The Westerly at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino – Beachfront Bliss in Aruba

Description: Situated within the iconic Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, The Westerly is a new oceanfront tower set to debut in early 2026. The Westerly will provide an elevated stay, granting guests the experience and privileges of a boutique hotel alongside the access and amenities of the larger resort. Guests will enjoy spacious guest rooms and expansive balconies, bespoke amenities, thoughtfully curated experiences, and a stunning 10th floor rooftop terrace, all while being steps from the beach. With a seamless fusion of refined comfort and local inspiration, The Westerly will offer travellers an elevated retreat in the heart of paradise to create lasting memories. The tower will feature 161 oversized guest rooms and suites, including options with adults-only swim-up rooms and expansive oceanfront balconies that showcase sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea. The Westerly enjoys a world-class location directly on Palm Beach, offering effortless access to international dining, vibrant nightlife, and pristine beaches, while maintaining a sense of exclusivity and tranquillity, inviting guests to experience new Aruban hospitality.

Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Mid-Century Charm in Baja California

Description: Located within the historic Hotel Perla building, Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton maintains its mid-century charm with the comforts of today. Bright hues of pastel pink and green adorn the property alongside remodeled guest rooms, breezy terraces and multiple dining outlets. The hotel’s rooftop will also feature a pool and bar with unparalleled views of the Gulf of California. This will be the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Baja California and the first Hilton hotel in La Paz, Mexico.

Motto by Hilton Guadalajara Centro Historico – A Boutique Stay in the City of Roses

Description: Motto by Hilton’s second property in Mexico, Motto by Hilton Guadalajara Centro Historico will bring the brand’s clever, connected offerings to Guadalajara’s historic district. 154 flexible, intuitively designed guest rooms across 8 floors make this the ideal launchpad for travelers looking to explore The City of Roses. And after a day of exploring, the hotel’s onsite coffee shop, bar and restaurant will have just what guests need to rest, relax and recharge.

The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton – Southern Charm Meets Modern Elegance

Description: Elegant design and natural beauty blend to create a one-of-a-kind stay at The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton. Abundant greenery, locally inspired décor and dining consisting of a speakeasy, coffee shop and rooftop restaurant will make this 200-room hotel a destination unto itself in downtown San Antonio. The hotel will also boast over 15,000 square feet of event space for occasions of every size.

Canopy by Hilton at Deer Valley – Ski Resort Comfort Redefined

Description: Overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and Deer Valley Resort, and situated steps from the Jordanelle Express Gondola, Canopy by Hilton at Deer Valley promises effortless ski access during the season as well as a cosy atmosphere, a lively apres-ski experience, and access to a host of restaurants. The hotel will offer a curated suite of on-site amenities including a pool and hot tub, steam room and sauna, fitness centre and golf simulator. There will also be a dedicated ski reception lobby and ski locker room, meeting and conference facilities, as well as two levels of underground parking accommodating 176 stalls.