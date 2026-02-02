New programme aims to support Vision 2030 and Hilton’s growing pipeline of hotels across the Kingdom

Hilton remains on track to create over 20,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia – more than half of which will be filled by Saudi nationals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the launch of Raeidat (meaning Pioneers), its new Women in Leadership programme in Saudi Arabia – a bespoke development journey created to prepare women for future leadership roles within the hospitality sector.

The inaugural cohort brings together 25 women from 10 Hilton hotels across the Kingdom, selected for their leadership potential and readiness to progress into more senior roles. Raeidat strengthens Hilton’s talent pipeline and supports Vision 2030’s objective of expanding women’s participation in the workforce.

Spanning nine months, the programme begins with a five-month learning phase combining virtual and in-person workshops, e-learning, and structured mentoring. Participants will develop leadership capability, business and financial acumen, operational excellence, and service culture, supported by applied assignments and a business project. The programme concludes with a four-month personalised coaching phase designed to reinforce learning and prepare participants for future leadership opportunities.

Kamel Ajami, Vice President Operations, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, Hilton, said, “Empowering women to lead is a cornerstone of Hilton’s people strategy and aligns closely with the ambitions of Vision 2030. Raeidat reflects our belief that investing in our people fuels long‑term progress. This programme creates meaningful opportunities for women to advance their careers and help shape the hospitality landscape in the Kingdom. With over 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia, we’re focused on cultivating future leaders – giving the next generation of Saudi hoteliers the skills to power the Kingdom’s rapidly growing tourism and hospitality sector.”

Raeidat builds on Hilton’s continued investment to support career growth and cross-market exposure. Over the past two years, Hilton has expanded its learning and development focus and introduced new initiatives including the Management Development Programme (MDP) and the EMEA Team Member Exchange Programme, giving team members international experience across Hilton hotels worldwide.

Hilton continues to work with the Ministry of Tourism and nearly 20 leading academic and training institutions to attract and train young professionals. More than 300 Saudi youth – team members and students – have already engaged in Hilton programmes and overseas placements. The company also partners with institutions including Bunyan Academy for Hospitality Training, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Umm Al-Qura University, Jeddah University, King Khaled University, ZADK Culinary Academy, International Technical Female College, and the University of Prince Mugrin – all with a goal of building a strong pipeline of hospitality professionals.

Hilton currently has nearly 2,500 team members in the Kingdom. The global hospitality company is ranked as the World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work® and one of the top five companies to work for in Saudi Arabia – a testament to its strong workplace culture and commitment to developing talent. With 21 trading hotels and more than 80 in the pipeline, Hilton continues to invest in leadership pathways to support the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding tourism sector.

About Hilton

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. As the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 235 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy.