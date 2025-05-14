Set to open later this year, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah marks Hilton’s entry into the premium economy category in the region as the global hospitality company nears 100 hotels trading or in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah in partnership with Al Musbah Group, marking the debut of the premium economy brand in Saudi Arabia. Expected to open later this year, the new signing bolsters Hilton’s continued growth in the Kingdom and strengthens its presence in one of the region’s most dynamic markets. With this addition, Hilton remains on track to reach its milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia this year.

Strategically located to the east of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah’s Aziziyah district, near the religiously significant area of Mina and with direct train access to Arafat, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah is ideally situated to serve pilgrims. The site is surrounded by commercial outlets that cater to religious travellers year-round.

Mohammed Almusbahi, Director, Al Musbah Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hilton to introduce the region’s first Spark by Hilton in Makkah. As the Kingdom’s hospitality industry continues to evolve, driven by Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to supporting this growth by delivering a wide range of hotels to meet the diverse needs of travellers. We look forward to welcoming visitors and pilgrims to the heart of the holy city.”

Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah will feature 329 guest rooms, combining comfort and quality with a simple, inspired aesthetic. Staying true to the Spark by Hilton brand promise, the hotel will deliver reliable essentials and friendly service for every guest at an accessible price point. Facilities will include a welcoming social space, complimentary breakfast, and separate male and female prayer halls.

Commenting on Hilton’s momentum in the Kingdom, Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are excited about reaching 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as we continue to diversify our footprint and introduce more of our global brands across both established and emerging destinations. Our continued partnership with Al Musbah Group is testament to this growth and our commitment to supporting private sector development in the Saudi tourism industry. We are proud to have Al Musbah Group as part of our highly valued ownership community and to be working with them to introduce the region’s first Spark by Hilton in Makkah. With two-thirds of our pipeline in Saudi Arabia already under construction, we look forward to continuing our work with new and existing owners to deliver more hotels at all price points for guests across the Kingdom.”

Hilton currently operates 20 hotels in the Kingdom, with another 77 properties in the pipeline, accounting for a quarter of branded hotel rooms under construction in the country – and reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by delivering world-class hospitality experiences.

About Al Musbah Group

Al Musbah Group (AMG) is a Jeddah based privately owned successful network of companies thriving in diverse businesses across Saudi Arabi and the Middle East region. Commencing business as a retailer of perfumes, the Almusbah Group has since expanded business into a wide range of sectors including Real Estate, Retail, Construction, Food & Beverage, Travel Retail, gifts & souvenirs, IT development and IT services, Telecom and Fibre solutions Hospitality and car parking and related technology, to name a few. Winning the bid to inaugurate Duty Free Shops in Saudi, we successfully launched and operated the Kingdom’s first Duty Free Shop in Jeddah airport followed by two more shops in Riyadh and Dammam airports. Our parking subsidiary Mawgif which manages over 300,000 car spaces every day including winning the largest airport parking concession contract at Dubai International airports. Brew92 is our Saudi developed multi award winning coffee roastery developed inhouse. With our global and local team, we bring international experience and local understanding across the business. See more at www.almusbah.com

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Spark by Hilton

Spark by Hilton is a premium economy hotel brand at the intersection of value and consistency. Spark provides a reliable and comfortable stay with friendly service for every guest, all at an accessible price. Spark hotels provide a welcoming sense of arrival with colorful accent walls and inspiring artwork. The public spaces provide multi-functional seating, from communal tables to rocking chairs, and guest rooms are comfortable and relaxing with simple, streamlined furniture. In the morning, breakfast is available to help you start your day. Spark’s groundbreaking impact on the hotel industry is credited with Hilton’s recognition as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies. Experience a positive stay at Spark by Hilton by booking at sparkbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about at Spark by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/spark.