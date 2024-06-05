Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hikvision, a global leader in innovative security solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with alfanar, a prominent industrial conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, in the establishment of a state-of-the-art local manufacturing facility in Riyadh. This collaboration aims to amplify local manufacturing capabilities by producing the highest quality security products locally.

This strategic partnership is fully geared towards achieving the objectives of the Saudi Made Program: a national initiative established as part of the Kingdom’s mission to fulfil its economic potential and accomplish Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. A partnership completely aligned with the Saudi Made Program, the Hikvision-alfanar partnership will contribute to the transformation of the Saudi economy, encouraging consumers to buy locally produced and manufactured goods. Crucially, the partnership will enhance the Kingdom’s status on the global stage as a leading manufacturing hub, boosting local exports to international markets.

Held on 29th of May at alfanar Industrial City, the official Hikvision-alfanar ceremony served as a focal point for this momentous partnership, bringing together influential stakeholders and decision makers for an exclusive tour of the production line. Attendees were given the opportunity to witness firsthand the cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing processes employed in the facility.

With this partnership, Hikvision and alfanar are committed to delivering top-notch security solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of the Saudi Arabian market. The local manufacturing facility will play a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of exceptional products, while also contributing to the growth and development of the local economy.

"We are delighted to partner with alfanar in establishing our local manufacturing facility in Riyadh," said Mr. Tony Du, the president of Hikvision KSA. The combination of Hikvision's expertise in security solutions and alfanar's industrial expertise will enable us to offer our valued customers in Saudi Arabia products and services that are second to none.

"Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Othaim, marketing and sales general manager, alfanar, said: “This partnership comes after great efforts that we’ve put to make it a true success. We were able to build with Hikvision a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes the latest international technologies. As this factory is equipped with the latest production lines to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and quality. Al-Othaim added: "We are also proud of our professional team, including highly trained engineers and technicians.”

The Hikvision-alfanar partnership aims to create employment opportunities in the region, fostering a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of the security industry. By manufacturing products locally, Hikvision and alfanar seek to further enhance the reliability and efficiency of the supply chain, ensuring quick deliveries and prompt customer support.

Thus, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) met with several security camera manufacturers, including Hikvision, which expressed interest in localizing their cameras. As a result, LCGPA signed a cooperation agreement with alfanar company last year to establish the first security camera assembly line in the Kingdom.

The official Hikvision-alfanar ceremony showcased the manufacturing capabilities of the newly built facility and underlined both companies' commitment to producing locally made, and superior quality, security solutions. This event also provided industry professionals with the opportunity to network and exchange ideas. This enabled them to engage with key decision makers and gain insights into the future of the security industry in Saudi Arabia.