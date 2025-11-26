Amman, Jordan: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with DGI Group LLC, a US-based company specialising in professional and commercial medical equipment and supplies. The agreement grants Hikma exclusive rights to commercialise Claritag®, an innovative, OTC skin tag removal device, across the MENA region.

Claritag® is a quick and effective skin tag removal device featuring patented Squeeze & Freeze® technology, offering safe and effective at home treatment for adults 21 years and older. It uses an innovative treatment technique causing skin tags to fall off naturally within seven to fourteen days. The device is a leading dermatologist-recommended brand for at home skin tag removal.

Requiring no assembly, Claritag® intuitively delivers an affordable and convenient medical-grade alternative to dermatologist visits. It is suitable for all skin types and tones, effectively treating skin tags avoiding freezing surrounding skin.

Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, said: “We are pleased to partner with DGI Group to bring Claritag to the MENA region. This agreement significantly strengthens our growing Consumer Health portfolio by introducing an innovative and accessible solution to a common healthcare concern. Through its convenient and dermatologically tested design, Claritag is in line with our efforts to provide safe and effective healthcare options that reach the everyday needs of our patients and communities.”

This agreement underscores Hikma’s ongoing commitment to diversify its consumer healthcare portfolio, enhancing access to high-quality, innovative healthcare solutions for patients across the region.

