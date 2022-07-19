London, United Kingdom: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces an exclusive licensing agreement with Celltrion, Inc. and Celltrion Healthcare, Inc. (Celltrion) for YuflymaTM (CT-P17), the first adalimumab biosimilar with a high concentration, low-volume and citrate-free formulation.

This latest agreement provides Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialise YuflymaTM in all of its MENA markets, strengthening its strategic partnership with Celltrion. To date, Hikma has launched three of Celltrion’s biosimilar products, Truxima® (rituximab), Remsima® (infliximab) and Herzuma® (trastuzumab), and is in the process of launching a fourth product, subcutaneous formulation of infliximab, Remsima® SC.

“Building a portfolio of high-value, differentiated products continues to be a key focus area for Hikma,” said Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA. “We are excited to add YuflymaTM to our portfolio, strengthening our offering of biosimilar and innovative biologic products. Celltrion’s strong technical capabilities and our well-established commercial presence continues to help us increase patients’ access to important medicines that help them in their treatment journey for these difficult diseases. This agreement builds on our position as the fourth largest supplier of medicines in MENA and furthers our purpose of putting better health within reach, every day.”

About YuflymaTM (CT-P17)

CT-P17 is the first proposed high concentration, low-volume and citrate-free adalimumab biosimilar. CT-P17 is indicated for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AS (nr-axSpA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis (PsO), paediatric plaque psoriasis (pPsO), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Crohn’s disease (CD), paediatric Crohn’s disease (pCD), ulcerative colitis (UC), uveitis (UV) and paediatric uveitis (pUV). CT-P17 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody that contains the active ingredient adalimumab. Adalimumab is a fully human anti–tumour necrosis factor α (anti-TNFα) monoclonal antibody. CT-P17 provides pain-reducing features as it comes with citrate-free formulation, meaning it causes less pain upon injection.

*Source: AETOSWire