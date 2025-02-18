Abu Dhabi – Tasleeh Holding's pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi witnessed a significant turnout of senior military officials, decision-makers, and defense and security experts. Visitors explored the latest defense and tactical solutions presented by the company in collaboration with its global partners.

Throughout the exhibition, Tasleeh Holding welcomed high-ranking delegations from Ministries of Defense and Interior, along with representatives from armed forces worldwide. The pavilion showcased cutting-edge technologies in military training, smart weapon storage systems, and advanced simulation solutions.

The pavilion also received visits from prominent UAE and international military leaders, who praised the advanced level of the showcased systems. These innovations reflect Tasleeh Holding’s commitment to fostering innovation in the defense sector, aligning with the UAE’s vision for developing military industries and adopting state-of-the-art technologies.

At IDEX 2025, Tasleeh Holding collaborated with two leading global companies: MILO Live RMA from the United States and SWS Inntech SDN BHD from Malaysia. The exhibition featured live-fire training systems, advanced tactical simulation solutions, and smart weapon storage systems that meet the highest standards of safety and control.

Salem Al Matrooshi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding, emphasized that participating in the exhibition represents a valuable opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships with government and private entities, exchange expertise in advanced defense solutions, and reinforce Tasleeh’s position as a leading company in the defense and security sector.