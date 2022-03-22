Powerful design, outstanding driving dynamics, and 2.5-litre TFSI engine that adds thrill to your everyday drive.

Pre-orders now open for third generation of Audi’s premium sports car.

Saudi Arabia: – The all-new Audi RS3 will arrive soon at Audi Showrooms in Saudi Arabia. The legendary five-cylinder is on display open to the all-automotive enthusiasts for a close-up preview and pre-booking of the high-performance new car.

From 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, up to 290 km/h top speed, with RS torque splitter, semi slicks and specific RS driving modes, the new Audi RS3 offers driving dynamics of the highest caliber and the best numbers in its segment. Equipped with a 294 kW (400 HP) five-cylinder, the high-performance engine delivers rapid acceleration with an intoxicating sound. The power unit now delivers 500 Nm of torque and responds even faster than previous models. Visually, the RS3 demonstrates its sporty DNA with a widened body, RS sports exhaust system, and cockpit displays comparable to those found in race cars.

The standard RS exterior equipped in matt black provides a particularly attractive contrast to the paint finish. To add even more expressive accents, choose from two other appealing options: RS exteriors equipment in gloss black or in aluminum. The Audi RS3 Sedan shows its progressive character from every side. The front is all about presence with its flat, wide Audi Singleframe and RS honeycomb grille, flanked by large side air inlets. In its very special charisma, The RS3 has the option-ally tined matrix LED headlights with digital daytime running light signature and RS-specific coming home/leaving home function that showcases RS3 lettering animation. With its sharpened proportions, RS design elements, and expressive details the new Audi RS 3 Sedan comes in the RS-speciﬁc paint ﬁnish in Kyalami green.

More dynamics, more comfort, the RS-speciﬁc character in a nutshell. With the RS dynamic package plus, Launch Control and the RS sport exhaust system, performance becomes experienced. Audi drive select allows you to adjust the vehicle’s character by way of additional RS-speciﬁc driving modes. The sporty seats – optionally in fine Nappa leather with honeycomb pattern are made more captivating by either of the two optional RS design packages plus in green or red. Complete the sporty ambience with an optional RS-specific one-piece inlay including accent surface in matt carbon Atlas.

“Progress has taken on a new shape with the Audi RS3 here in Saudi Arabia. The RS3 delivers exceptional performance in its segment, equipped with a five-cylinder engine and RS-specific interior and exterior design details, offering customers an exciting entry point into the Audi Sport lineup,” said Neil Lines, Audi General Manager at SAMACO Automotive.

He added, “We are immensely excited to welcome the new Audi RS3 in Saudi Arabia, as we are confident that it will exceed market expectations in terms of performance, sport, and speed.”

The all-new RS3 comes in Sedan and Sportback variants and in different trim levels, allowing customers to choose a version that reflects individual styling, driving experience and equipment level. Customers can now pre-order the vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

Please visit https://www.audi-saudiarabia.com/me/web/saen/models/a3/rs3-sedan.html or contact Audi Saudi Arabia at 800 1180099 for more details and to reserves your own all-new Audi RS3.

