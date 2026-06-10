Dubai, UAE – High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center has become the first pediatric therapy and rehabilitation center in the UAE to achieve Triple ISO Certification, setting a new benchmark for quality, environmental responsibility, safety, and operational excellence within the sector. This recognition further reinforces the center’s commitment to excellence in pediatric rehabilitation, early intervention, and family-centered care.

Triple ISO certification refers to the integration of three internationally recognized management systems: ISO 9001:2015, for Quality Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015, for Environmental Management Systems; and ISO 45001:2018, for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. Following a comprehensive assessment of its systems and operations, the certifications recognize the center's multidisciplinary pediatric therapy and early intervention services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, feeding therapy, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, and hydrotherapy.

A Commitment to Care Excellence

Founded with the mission to support children with moderate to complex developmental, neurological, and rehabilitation needs, High Hopes has established one of the UAE's most comprehensive multidisciplinary pediatric therapy models. The center brings specialized services together, under one roof, to ensure coordinated and individualized care pathways for children and their families.

Since its establishment, High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center has proudly supported more than 2000 families throughout their therapeutic journey, providing comprehensive, child-centered care tailored to each family's unique needs. Over the years, the center has successfully delivered more than 90,000 therapy sessions, reflecting its ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, meaningful outcomes, and empowering children to reach their full potential.

Lynn Barghout Jafar, Founder and Managing Director of High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center, said: "This achievement represents an important milestone, not only for High Hopes but for pediatric rehabilitation and early intervention services in the UAE. From the beginning, our vision has been to provide children and families with high-quality care delivered according to the highest international standards. Achieving Triple ISO certification reflects our commitment to quality, safety, and continuous improvement across every aspect of our services."



Aida Barghout, Executive Director at High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center, said: “Achieving Triple ISO certification marks an important milestone in our journey. It reflects the discipline, consistency, and commitment that underpin everything we do, while reinforcing our focus on delivering exceptional care, meaningful outcomes, and a trusted experience for the children and families we serve”.

The achievement further strengthens High Hopes' position as a leader in pediatric rehabilitation and early intervention by aligning clinical excellence with internationally recognized management systems and best practices. As High Hopes continues to grow, the center remains dedicated to improving developmental outcomes and quality of life for children through evidence-based, multidisciplinary care delivered by internationally experienced specialists.

About High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center

Established in Dubai, High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center specializes in supporting children with a wide range of conditions, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Muscular Dystrophy, Spina Bifida, ADHD, genetic disorders, neuromuscular disorders, sensory processing difficulties, seizure disorders, developmental delays, and traumatic brain injuries. The center's therapists create personalized programs to empower each child, enhance independence, and help them reach their full potential in motor skills, self-care, and daily life. High Hopes works closely with parents to set and achieve goals, ensuring collaboration, progress, and success.