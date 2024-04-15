Dubai, UAE – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, in partnership with Smart Spaces, an award-winning developer of smart building software, and Cohesion, a comprehensive smart building software platform that reimagines the connection between people, systems, and buildings, announces the availability of mobile credentials in Google Wallet, allowing users to access buildings, spaces and systems with their Android devices.

Adding mobile credentials in Google Wallet gives employees, tenants and guests easy access to everyday spaces and business systems, using their Android phones. They now have a secure, mobile credential to open a door, access an elevator or release a print job, simply by holding their Android phone near a reader.

Adding to the security of Seos®, mobile credentials in Google Wallet take full advantage of the privacy and security features built into Android phones. Additionally, mobile credentials in Google Wallet are compatible with Signo® and iCLASS® SE™ readers, which are Wallet ready.

“We are thrilled to partner with Smart Spaces and Cohesion to provide their customers and users with a convenient, secure wallet experience on Android phones,” says Sanjit Bardhan, VP of Mobile at HID. “By adding mobile credentials in Google Wallet, users can access everything from turnstiles and elevators to certain floors on a building to computer and printer networks.”

“At Smart Spaces, providing our customers a seamless user experience is extremely important. Adding mobile credentials in Google Wallet does this exactly. We’re very excited to partner with HID to be among the first to offer this to our customers,” says Dan Drogman, Smart Spaces’ Chief Executive Officer.

Distributing Company Badges Easily and Cost-Effectively

With mobile credentials in Google Wallet, company badges can be distributed remotely across organizations to reduce spending on physical cards, printers and administrative space. Setup for users is quick and easy, with key features including:

Remote enrollment in just a few simple steps

Delivery and storage directly in Google Wallet on an individual’s Android phone

Remote removal of credential – in case users misplace their phone or leave the company

Thru Shivakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cohesion, says, “Being one of the first in North America to partner with HID to deliver mobile credentials in Google Wallet sets a new benchmark for seamless and secure access solutions. We are thrilled that this launch will debut at the Ion, Houston’s largest innovation hub. Together we are not only creating a smarter environment but also shaping the future of how we interact with our spaces.”

Availability by Country

At initial launch, mobile credentials in Google Wallet will be available in the following countries:

Austria

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces is an award-winning developer of smart building software for global commercial real estate. Its Smart Building OS simplifies day-to-day operational management of buildings to boost energy efficiency and save cost, with its intuitive smartphone-based app enabling secure entry, desk and meeting room booking, parking or access to a host of other services. The business operates worldwide with over 75 million sq. ft of global office space now managed through its software platform. Founded in 2010, Smart Spaces is privately owned and headquartered in London. www.smartspaces.app

About Cohesion

Cohesion is a software platform that is leading the way in smart building technology – seamlessly connecting critical systems with the human ecosystem, simplifying management through transparent operations, and increasing asset value for owners by delivering better people experiences, digital operations and powerful insights. Cohesion's web and mobile platforms deliver an unparalleled user experience, offering intuitive front-end features like space booking, parking reservations, fitness scheduling, digital access, and temperature controls. At the core, Cohesion provides sophisticated back-end intelligence, such as Occupancy AI — the industry's premier predictive tool for occupancy data — and advanced indoor air quality optimization. Cohesion’s comprehensive solutions not only streamline daily operations but also pioneer the way towards smarter, healthier, and more efficient spaces. Cloud-based and IoT-enabled, Cohesion’s platform can be customized, scaled and optimized to the latest technology developments in the market. For more information, visit www.cohesionib.com.

About Ion

Located in Ion District, the namesake building is the transformative centerpiece of Houston’s innovation corridor. Designed to bring our city’s entrepreneurial, corporate, and academic communities into collaborative spaces and programs, the sunlit structure of steel and glass is a home for advancing diverse knowledge, teams, technologies, and products that propel our world forward. From Fortune 500s seeking flexible office space to first-time startups looking for the funding to design a prototype, the Ion provides wide-reaching space and support to connect every What if with What now? — welcoming individuals and teams of all kinds to a place to build a better way. For more information, visit www.iondistrict.com.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

