Abu Dhabi: In the presence of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor for the President of the United Arab Emirates and Chief Patron of the Foundation, the HH Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation and Burjeel Medical City, a subsidiary of VPS Healthcare Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their partnership in the field of healthcare; particularly for management of patients with thalassemia who often need to travel outside the UAE to benefit from advances in care. In addition to helping meet the chronic care needs of thalassemia patients within the country, the cooperation will further contribute to supporting and developing clinical research programs that address persisting unmet needs.

The signing was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, with the agreement being signed by Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali, CEO of the HH Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation, and Mr. John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, in the presence of several members of the Foundation as well as doctors and executives from VPS Healthcare.

Under the agreement, the Foundation will refer thalassemia patients to Burjeel Medical City for their routine management needs, as the institution offers state-of-the-art treatment facilities including bone marrow transplantation.

The agreement further revolves around optimizing the clinical care pathway for thalassemia patients in the UAE, in addition to providing comprehensive care services equipped with the latest diagnostic and management expertise, as well as engagement in novel therapy clinical trials aiming to address clinical unmet needs and improve patient outcomes. The cooperation will also include development of thalassemia awareness and educational campaigns and resources for all stakeholders involved in the care of patients with thalassemia; and will revisit and enhance patient and family experiences through integrated and advanced solutions.

As a humanitarian and scientific institution, the HH Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation is devoted to improving access to medical treatment and care, fostering developments in education and scientific research, and supporting humanitarian and charitable services.

Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali, CEO of the Foundation, welcomed the signing of the new agreement and said: “This fruitful cooperation is aimed at supporting thalassemia patients in the UAE, and comes as a result of our belief in the capabilities and medical expertise available in Burjeel Medical City. Previously, patients were sent abroad to receive treatment, through bone marrow transplantation for example, but with the availability of these advanced treatments in Burjeel Medical City – a source of pride for us all in the UAE, we have a strong incentive to refer patients to this facility in order to relieve them of the burden of traveling abroad.”

John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, said that VPS Healthcare is proud of this partnership, which reflects confidence in the capabilities of the Group's hospitals, and highlights its commitment to alleviating the suffering and pain of patients by offering them the best care, and the latest world-class treatments at Burjeel Medical City.

He added: “We are continuously working on developing our medical competencies in order to look after thalassemia patients. This is a chronic disease that the patient must live with. It requires a full team to provide care for patients, and thankfully we have these competencies, technologies and modern treatments. But at the same time, we need the leadership and support of the Foundation to benefit from the extensive experiences they have in this field, as well as their knowledge of the needs of patients within the country, to help us provide the services that are needed.”

Dr. Khaled Musallam, the Group Chief Research Officer at VPS Healthcare, said: “Thalassemia treatments continue to evolve with notable advances seen globally year-on-year, and a great deal of research is now dedicated to developing treatments that can help alleviate the burden and complications of the disease, and improve quality of life. This new cooperation will support us in our ongoing efforts to collaborate with the international research community and participate in cutting edge research that will allow us to understand the needs of our patients and provide advanced treatments at an early stage.”

