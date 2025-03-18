San Francisco, California: Hexnode, the flagship Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution by Mitsogo, has partnered up with Econz, a leading provider of IT services and Google Cloud solutions. This strategic partnership aims to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts across India, the Middle East, and the UK.

As businesses worldwide push forward with digital transformation, driven by the adoption of cloud solutions and the growing demand for seamless IT infrastructure, the need for advanced endpoint and cloud management solutions has become more critical than ever. Gartner predicts that by 2027, over 70% of enterprises will use industry-specific cloud platforms to boost business strategies. With this progress comes the challenge of managing devices securely, integrating systems seamlessly, and complying with evolving regulations like GDPR and ISO 27001.

With Hexnode’s UEM platform and Econz’s expertise in IT infrastructure services, this partnership will empower global enterprises to navigate these challenges effectively with tailored endpoint management solutions.

Bhushan Ladkhedkar, Head - Work Transformation of Econz, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “At Econz IT Services, our mission is to drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation. Partnering with Hexnode reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, adaptable IT ecosystems that empower businesses in their digital transformation journey. Hexnode’s UEM platform seamlessly aligns with our expertise in Google Workspace, enabling organizations to modernize operations, enhance collaboration, and safeguard critical data in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Hexnode’s advanced UEM solution enables businesses to seamlessly manage devices across diverse operating systems while reinforcing IT security. With an extensive feature set, including Patch Management, Remote Monitoring and Management, and Application Management, Hexnode simplifies endpoint control for IT teams.

Catering to enterprise-specific requirements, Hexnode delivers specialized solutions such as Kiosk management, BYOD management, Rugged device management, and IoT device management. These capabilities empower businesses to tailor their IT strategies, ensuring secure and efficient operations in an evolving digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with Econz," said Tim Bell, VP of Sales, EMEA & APJ at Hexnode. “As a premier Google Cloud partner and a leader in cloud-based solutions, Econz perfectly aligns with our mission to simplify endpoint management. Together, we are dedicated to helping organizations confidently manage modern IT challenges, from efficient device management to maintaining compliance and strengthening security."

Through this partnership, Hexnode and Econz are redefining endpoint management strategies for enterprises. By addressing IT challenges such as security, compliance, and streamlining operations, this collaboration ensures businesses can easily adapt to technological advancements.

About Econz

Econz IT Services, a trusted Google Cloud Partner, specializes in delivering tailored cloud solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation. With expertise in Google Workspace, Google Cloud Platform, and Chrome Enterprise, we empower businesses to modernize operations, enhance collaboration, and harness the power of AI-driven transformation. Committed to excellence, we combine deep technical expertise with a customer-first approach to ensure seamless cloud adoption and long-term success.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS and tvOS.